A clip of Ninja roasting fellow Fortnite streamers CourageJD and SypherPK for "fake" content goes viral

In a recent stream, professional gamer and American streamer Richard "Ninja" Blevins played alongside his friends and fellow streamers CourageJD and SypherPK, where he poked fun at their content style. A clip of him discussing them has become popular on social media after being posted by @HUN2R on X.

In the clip, the streamer can be seen expressing his opinion about their videos and shorts, which he finds to be fake due to insufficient energy during their live streams. The clip showed Ninja saying:

"Let me tell you what it is, maybe it's just my head but I just think it's fake. It's like, (starts imitating) Three, two, one, and scene! Hey guys what's up! (continues speaking) And then you watch your live stream right and that energy is just not there."

"He's being honest": Fans and X users react as Ninja speaks about SypherPK and CourageJD's content

Ali Hassan, also known as SypherPK, and Jack Dunlop, who goes by CourageJD, are both popular streamers on YouTube and Twitch. They are known for their LEGO content, as well as playing Fortnite with Ninja. In a viral clip, the streamer was seen mocking their content intro styles while they played Fortnite.

The blue-haired streamer said to them that he understood why they do that kind of intros and content. However, he mentioned that did not like that style of content. The three of them are close friends, so SypherPK and CourageJD did not appear to take offense at his statement. Instead, Courage made a fun comment at the end of the clip.

Many fans and viewers came to support the player's statement about the content creators, and one X user said that Ninja was "real" for being honest with his friends.

Another X user said that people don't realize that the three of them are close friends and the streamer is trolling them.

@Shhmoogly said that they're marketing geniuses and also found Courage's statement in the end hilarious.

This user thought the streamer was right and that content creators have to work that way.

@HUN2R also posted screenshots taken from CourageJD and SypherPK's TikTok posts, where many users commented about the content style and the popular Fortnite player's statement.

Ninja is one of the biggest Fortnite streamers, with 19M followers on Twitch and 23.9M subscribers on YouTube, which he joined in 2011. He won first place in the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament E3 2018 and has won many such tournaments throughout his career.