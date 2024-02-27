"A drag-themed fighter was long past due": Drag Her! developer Ian Ramsay on reception at EVO, standing out, planned content, and more (Exclusive)

At the end of 2023, Day of the Devs introduced me to Drag Her!. As a long-time fighting game fan, I was very curious to see what a drag-themed one might look like - and now I know! Genuinely, the gameplay looks tight, and the character designs are wildly over-the-top, exactly as they should be! We started planning this interview back around December, but unfortunately, due to illness and other issues, things got delayed just a little bit. I finally had a chance to sit down with Ian Ramsay, the developer, to talk about the upcoming game.

Drag Her! is a fighting game title that genuinely has my interest. From the royalty in the game representation to the incredible moves and combos, this game has it all. While it won’t be out until 2025, it’s clear they have a hit on their hands. From getting legit royalty (Kim Chi, Alaska 5000, BenDeLaCreme, Manila Luzon, and more) to having sound, solid fighting game mechanics, this game has so much potential.

We spoke to the developers of Drag Her!, Fighting Chance Games, about its reception in the fighting game community - which isn’t always known for its inclusive behavior, what sorts of extra content will be available, and, of course, customization.

Ian Ramsay on Drag Her!’s present and future

Q. First, thanks for taking the time to chat with us. Can you please introduce yourself(selves) to our audience?

Ian Ramsay: Hi, I’m Ian from the Drag Her! team. Thank you for taking the time to have us.

Q. We recently saw some gameplay of Drag Her! during Day of the Devs, and the fighting game players on staff were very excited to see it. What was the general reception to your title?

Ian Ramsay: The reception at Day of the Devs was really positive. We saw a lot of people playing our experimental 2v2 mode, and it was a delight to see people play it in a more party-type environment. Other indies in the space also took the time to say hello, and it was great to see them thriving, too!

Q. In our previous chat via email, you told me that Drag Her! has previously been seen at EVO. The players there are a bit more discerning and are likely to have more genuine, usable feedback. What did you hear from gamers at EVO?

Expand Tweet

Ian Ramsay: EVO was a pleasant surprise! We went in with trepidation, not knowing how the core fighting game audience would receive something like Drag Her!. The fighting game community (FGC) ended up turning out for us, talking about our trailer as it aired on the main stage and absolutely demolishing our booth with support.

The staff at EVO also made sure we were looked after end to end, and I’m grateful to them for giving us and the other indies at the event the space to authentically engage with the FGC.

Q. While I think it's an incredible idea for a fighting game - we've seen almost everything at this point after 30 years or so of fighting games. Why a Drag Queen-themed fighter? What inspired it?

Ian Ramsay: Honestly, we felt a drag-themed fighter was long past due. As fans of drag, both on TV and at the club, we saw these larger-than-life personalities and all their interpersonal drama as something that would translate very well to a fighting game.

Our writer, Jess, joked very early on that we were just making a less-gay Mortal Kombat – and it’s a line I love to repeat – because it’s true; the best fighting games are already so dumb and camp. So, with that energy, we set out to make our demo, and it’s been uphill for us ever since.

Q. I like that it's a very raunchy, over-the-top style fighting game, but the mechanics look very tight and solid. What games did you look to for inspiration when it comes to the actual gameplay? It reminded me a great deal of Skullgirls, for example.

Ian Ramsay: You honour us with the Skullgirls comparison! We are huge fans of Frani and the team at Future Club.

Our lead designer, Matt, is a phenomenal developer with a long history of creating indie-fighting games. It’s thanks to him alone that our gameplay is so f**king fun. Matt has very successfully blended influences from SNK Heroines, Power Stone, and the big titles in the space, as well as forged ahead and created some unique mechanics we haven’t seen before - like cash tip rubberbanding. You should check out his solo project, Merfight – we’re big fans.

Q. There are some truly iconic looks in the world of Drag. Will the game feature alternate outfits/customization to change things up?

Ian Ramsay: Oh, honey. We overhauled our entire art pipeline to support alternate outfits. Each character is rigged and is scoped for three outfits on release, with more in the pipeline. After all, it’s not drag if you can’t change your look.

Q. It's so hard to stand out in the world of fighting games. How do you plan to set Drag Her! out from the rest of the titles coming in 2025?

Ian Ramsay: I think the big thing that sets us apart is the inherent comedy in the cast & our dedication to the project. It’s such a pageant answer, but we’ve got a unique perspective, and audiences vibe with it even now.

Q. Was it difficult to get authentic Drag Queens to take part in a fighting game? Were any of them avid fighting game players going in?

Expand Tweet

Ian Ramsay: Would you believe that getting drag stars involved proved easier than expected? A lot of folks are already dedicated gamers – Jiggly bragged about crushing Manila in Mortal Kombat, and Kim Chi kikied with us about the latest indie games she was playing on Steam while in the booth – hell, one of our yet unannounced queens is a major Smash player with strong opinions on how unbalanced the season pass characters were.

Q. On that note, did any of the Royalty have input on what they felt their characters should say/do/attack with?

Ian Ramsay: They absolutely do. As part of their contract, they receive drafts of their concepts and provide feedback and final say on their character and their looks. We are very invested in making sure their character is true to them and craft three core pillars that represent them and inform every step of our design.

Take Laganja Estranja, for example. We distilled her pillars to Dance, Dope, and Drama – and every move, every animation has to reflect one of those elements in order for us to proceed.

Q. I know it's still fairly early, but do you have plans for additional content? More characters, stages, and game modes?

Ian Ramsay: Yes, we do. In addition to free DLC and unlockable outfits, we are working on bringing in two major stars as the first DLC characters, replete with their own stage. We’ve also got a few game modes that are on the editing floor right now, but if time permits, we want to get one or two minigames inspired by Street Fighter 2.

Q. Do you think that Drag Her! will be visible at tournaments (large or small) after launch? Is that how the game's being designed, so it will have competitive eyes on it, or is it a more casual title?

Ian Ramsay: That is the fine line we are trying to tow. We talk about a ‘core casual’ audience within the team, ensuring we have approachable controls that feel good and providing a level of depth in high/low mixup. We have seen a couple of locals held already, and it’s fascinating to see competitive players in action. I think we will totally see a competitive Drag Her! scene – she’s got legs.

Q. Have you considered reaching out to any LGBTQ+ fighting game pros (EG: Sonic Fox) to get their input?

Expand Tweet

Ian Ramsay: Oh, this SonicFox? The one at our booth?

Q. Are you worried about potential toxic commentary or negativity that could come from portions of the fighting game community?

Ian Ramsay: There’s definitely that element present in the FGC, but I have a very plain outlook on those folks – that simply, they aren’t our audience. We’re trying to create something fun, joyous, and beyond stupid – and so if someone isn’t on board with that because of some preconceived notion, then they aren’t worth another thought.

Q. What does the future hold for Drag Her? Do you have anything you'd like to tell your audience about the upcoming game?

Ian Ramsay: Yes! Drag Her! is scheduled for release in Q1 of 2025, and we’re working hard to bring it to you every ball. If you vibe with the project, consider following us on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. Thankyou divas!

Drag Her! is scheduled to be out in 2025 and will feature a roster of performers taking part in raunchy, over-the-top battles to determine the one true Top. It was a stand-out for us during Day of the Devs, and we cannot wait to get hands-on with this unique fighting game.