Fortnite: New bug reveals some players enter the game after half of the lobby has died

Some players enter the game only when thirty seconds are left for the zone to close in.

The Fortnite bug only occurs in the first Battle Royale played after the computer is rebooted.

Fortnite Battle Royale has a bug that allows players to enter the match only when nearly half of the lobby has died. This bug found ensures players enter the game around later. Half of the lobby is already removed when they enter the match.

The bug, which appears to be restricted to the game's Mac version, leaves players on the loading screen for 2-3 minutes after accepting into a Battle Royale match. Players only start around when they are almost close to the first storm zone in the game. During this time, approximately 50 per cent of players have already been eliminated.

Fortnite Bug Explained

In a YouTube video showcasing this bug, Forbes author Barry Collins conveys what it feels like when this mistake affects the player. In the video, Barry enters the game with around 30 seconds left before the storm circle begins shrinking. By the time he lands, the number of players left in the game is already down to 42.

The bug appears to take place only on Mac so far, and probably doesn't affect that many players. This bug is missing from Fortnite Trello as well.

This error may appear very beneficial at first. Firstly you land late in the game, and then you just have to face half the players. All the work seems to be done, and you have a better chance of getting a good location. However, you also miss the opportunity to collect extra weapons and items in the start.

The bug only occurs in the first Battle Royale played after the computer is rebooted, suggesting that the computer fails to cache the required game data for the first game. The bug is not listed on the list of known issues in Fortnite yet. The developers of Fortnite need to take note of this bug and fix this to avoid any added benefits to some users.