Fortnite: Glitch that lets players enter loot vaults without a keycard

Ali-A first tried the glitch in a private match and revealed that is works in all matches.

YouTuber Alistair 'Ali-A' Aiken has shared a strange Fortnite glitch which allows players to sneak into the loot vaults pretty easily without a keycard.

During the early stages of Chapter 2, Season 2, Epic Games added new vaults to Fortnite which are loaded with great weapons and objects for players to find.

While it can sometimes be a challenge to get into these vaults, with multiple opponents also racing for them, a latest glitch has just been discovered that can save you a lot of time and effort.

Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A revealed that even without a keycard found on the henchmen surrounding the vault, it can be looted with a legendary gear of the game.

Fortnite: Entering the loot vault without a keycard

Ali-A first tried the glitch in a private match and revealed that it works at the loot vaults of both the Agency and The Rig before testing it out on live servers.

While showcasing the glitch, despite blurring parts of his screen, fans still worked out that a strange interaction with Fortnite's boats. These boats might allow players to glide outside of the vault through the walls.

Ali-A finally managed to pull it off during a public match after a few failed attempts. He waited for an opponent to come and open the vault.

The popular content creator caught his opponent off guard and showed how destructive this move can be, which later helped him to a second place finish.

It is worth noting that there is no way for players to leave the vault until someone else opens the vault door, thus making it a great-risk glitch to try.

Having patched and removed a similar glitch in the past that allowed players to sneak into the loot vaults, it is very possible for Epic Games and Fortnite developers to tackle this one too in the future.