In Cyberpunk 2077, players can visit a Ripperdoc to receive implants and upgrades to the main character's body.

There are many Ripperdocs for V to visit across Night City in Cyberpunk 2077. They can install different Cyberware features and each one sells unique items. Players are introduced to one early on in the game and can seek out others.

In total, there are 13 Ripperdoc locations throughout Night City. It is a good idea for Cyberpunk 2077 players to visit each one in order to see the variety of goods for sale at each.

A full list of all Ripperdoc locations in Cyberpunk 2077

The Ripperdoc locations in Cyberpunk 2077 are indicated on the map with a pair of forceps. The white icon is how players will know where to look.

Watson

Image via CD Projekt RED

In the Watson District of Night City, there are four of Cyberpunk 2077's Ripperdocs. One is in Watson Northside, two are in Kabuki, and the third is in Little China.

Westbrook

Three Ripperdocs can be found in Westbrook. Two are located in Japantown while the third is in Charter Hill.

City Center

There is only one Ripperdoc located in City Center. It is downtown, right near the edge of Night City that hits the water.

Heywood

Heywood only has one of Cyberpunk 2077's Ripperdocs. It is also near the water, in the Wellsprings area. It is right down the street from the Weapon Shop, Clothing Shop, and Food.

Santa Domingo

Two appear in Santa Domingo. One is in Arroyo, right over the bridge. The second is found in Rancho Coronado, near another Weapon Shop.

Pacifica

Pacifica has one Ripperdoc in the West Wind Estate area. Naturally, it is near a Weapon Shop and a Blades Shop much like many of the others.

Badlands

The final Ripperdoc location in Cyberpunk 2077 is in the Badlands. Note that this location will move. It is found at the Aldecaldos Nomad camp. When the story with that specific faction moves forward, they will relocate their camp. The image indicates where it starts, near the middle of the Badlands.