A new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi game exists and it’s already in the works

Dragon Ball fans were in for a treat today during the Fighter Z World Tournament finals when it was revealed that a new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi game is already in the works.

The reveal was made with a small teaser trailer, where Goku was shown transforming into his Super Saiyan Blue, thereby causing quite a bit of excitement amongst community members.

Wario64 @Wario64 new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi announced new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi announced https://t.co/cvHP4UWdaG

However, there is not much to go on from the teaser itself, and the developers are yet to reveal an official name for the upcoming title as well. But there has been a fair bit of speculation on the same, and many fans of the franchise feel that the latest series entry is very likely to be called Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4.

It has been more than a decade since the last title in the series was released. While the franchise didn’t exactly top the metrics when it came to its user and critic ratings, it was, however, able to garner an incredible amount of cult following over the years.

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi is an incredibly popular franchise

For those unaware, the Budokai series began with three games released in 2005, 2006, and 2007, with each expanding the playerbase more than the previous. The franchise became a cult classic during the PlayStation 2 era in Japan and in the west, making it one of the most successful Dragon Ball IPs to date.

It has been around 16 years since the last entry, and the new teaser revealing the next title is something that has gotten many fans around the world excited.

As the reveal was made during the Dragon Ball Fighter Z World Tournament finals, many in the crowd had expected that the teaser would be for the next Fighter Z game. But fans were instead treated to a Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi clip, making it quite a momentous occasion for those who grew up with the Budokai series.

It will be quite interesting to see some of the new additions that the developers look to make in the game compared to the previous entries. It goes without saying that the upcoming title will have updated graphics based around a new engine. However, when it comes to the narrative, it will be hard to say how much they are willing to deviate from the canon.

The first three games had more or less stuck to the core script from the Dragon Ball Z anime and manga, however, that might not be the case with this one.

Poll : 0 votes