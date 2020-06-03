Source: TechViral

A new map is making its way to PUBG Mobile. The map has been seen so far only in leaks. This would be the first instance where a map is added to PUBG Mobile before being introduced in PUBG PC.

In the beta version of the game, the map was not called 'Fourex'. The map is tiny and will allow for some close and intense action. It is evident that the map is very small, and may just be 2x2 km in size. This would make it the tiniest map in the game yet.

PUBG Mobile: New 'secret' map revealed

This PUBG Mobile map also contains some new weapons that will feature in the game for the first time, including the P90 SMG and the SPAS-12 shotgun. The inclusion of these weapons along with how easily guns are available goes to show that it is certainly an action-packed map.

The map is riddled with buildings and obstacles which, while engaging the enemy, will also aid in battles by providing cover. A few new buildings have also been added to the map. Plus, there are several instances that indicate that some buildings from other PUBG Mobile maps are added here as well.

Although this is an incredibly limited map and players will not need vehicles to navigate, they would still be useful for rushing players and taking cover behind. There are old cars, such as the Cart, Truck, and UAZ. Besides these, the map includes a new monster truck which you can drive and run over something. This vehicle easily runs over boulders and other vehicles.

There is no specific news on when the game will officially release this map. But its beta-update is 0.19.0. Since we're at the 0.18.0 update, it might mean we'll see this in the next big update to the title.