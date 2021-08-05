A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed Brawl are free to grab in Epic Games Store this week

Epic Games Store is giving away A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed Brawl for free this week. A Plague Tale Innocence is surely one of the bigger games to be given away for free by Epic Games since they started offering free games in December 2018.

The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem was revealed in E3 2021 and is due for a 2022 release. So this is a great time for gamers to get their hands on the original Plague Tale title.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. BST / 8:30 p.m. IST on August 5, A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed Brawl will be free to claim from the Epic Games Store until August 12.

Like any other free game previously given away by Epic Games Store, A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed Brawl will be added to the users’ game library, and they can download and play the titles whenever they want.

In A Plague Tale: Innocence, players take on 15-year-old Amicia in a plague-infested 14th century France. The five-year-old Hugo, Amicia’s brother, is a pivotal character in the game as they embark on a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history.

Players will have to carefully navigate the world against the inquisition on the hunt for Amicia and Hugo and the swarm of rats devouring every living thing relentlessly with their voracious mass.

Speed Brawl is a great pickup for any gamer who is into the 'beat ‘em up' genre. The side-scrolling brawler/racer hybrid features high-octane gameplay featuring really fluid animations. The cartoony art style mixed with the visual novel-esque conversation bits makes for an interesting game.

How to claim A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed Brawl from Epic Games Store

Users need to register an Epic Games account or log in if they already have one. Users need to enable Two-factor authentication to be able to claim free games. Then they can navigate to the Epic Games Store page and add both games to their library.

Although downloading the Epic Games Launcher client is not necessary for claiming free games from the store, the launcher must download and play the games from the library.

