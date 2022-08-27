"A stray shot... almost hit my head": YouTuber almost got shot by a stray bullet while playing Apex Legends

A YouTuber going by the moniker "Mike Check" was allegedly close to getting shot in the head while playing video games in his room. Taking to Twitter, the content creator shared pictures of a monitor with a bullet hole as proof of how close the stray bullet was to his upper body.
With the dangerous incident going viral on social media, many on Twitter started dissecting what could have happened as the post gained hundreds of thousands of reactions within hours. To ensure nobody misunderstood the incident, he clarified what had happened with subsequent pictures of the various bullet holes in his house, saying:
"A stray shot from someone yesterday almost hit my head while I was playing apex. At most missed me by 3 inches and hit my left monitor. Wt* is life."
"Haters are wild": Twitter reactions to pictures were not all positive, with some accusing YouTuber of faking it for clout
Mike Check is a self proclaimed sneakerhead and describes himself on his Twitter bio as "Hard Stuck Diamond on Apex and a Warzone Bot." The relatively small YouTuber has 14.7K subscribers and comes from Atlanta, Georgia.
With over 300K likes on the post, a wide variety of people on the internet have seen the incident. While many immediately started talking about gun laws in America and sharing their own experiences with stray bullets, a few showed skepticism and called it staged.
Calling out the "haters," Mike Check made a post condemning people who, according to him, were making light of a serious incident. Calling his experience traumatic, he posted more pictures from outside his house with a caption that read:
"Haters are wild! After something traumatic like this I cant believe ppl telling me I did this myself bc at the time of posting I forgot to include the pics of entry holes. Blaming the victim is wild, especially on their own assumptions. I’m just happy I’m safe."
Twitter reactions
The majority of people who saw the pictures acknowledged that the bullet could have easily hit the YouTuber and expressed relief about him escaping unscathed. Coupled with that, many shared their own experiences with stray bullets:
However, a few tried to dismiss the story, alleging that no bullet could do what the YouTuber was claiming and accusing him of trying to farm clout. Some even got into arguments and mocked people for believing in this story:
It is important to note that the YouTuber has neither setup a gofundme page, nor asked for money to cover any medical or repair costs. In one of the last tweets on the thread, he urged those who loved sneakers to have a look at his channel and thanked the well-wishers for supporting him.