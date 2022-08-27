"A stray shot... almost hit my head": YouTuber almost got shot by a stray bullet while playing Apex Legends

A YouTuber going by the moniker "Mike Check" was allegedly close to getting shot in the head while playing video games in his room. Taking to Twitter, the content creator shared pictures of a monitor with a bullet hole as proof of how close the stray bullet was to his upper body.

Flagrant @YTMikeCheck A stray shot from someone yesterday almost hit my head while I was playing apex. At most missed me by 3 inches and hit my left monitor. Wtf is life A stray shot from someone yesterday almost hit my head while I was playing apex. At most missed me by 3 inches and hit my left monitor. Wtf is life https://t.co/7x9L2Rc2i2

With the dangerous incident going viral on social media, many on Twitter started dissecting what could have happened as the post gained hundreds of thousands of reactions within hours. To ensure nobody misunderstood the incident, he clarified what had happened with subsequent pictures of the various bullet holes in his house, saying:

"A stray shot from someone yesterday almost hit my head while I was playing apex. At most missed me by 3 inches and hit my left monitor. Wt* is life."

"Haters are wild": Twitter reactions to pictures were not all positive, with some accusing YouTuber of faking it for clout

Mike Check is a self proclaimed sneakerhead and describes himself on his Twitter bio as "Hard Stuck Diamond on Apex and a Warzone Bot." The relatively small YouTuber has 14.7K subscribers and comes from Atlanta, Georgia.

With over 300K likes on the post, a wide variety of people on the internet have seen the incident. While many immediately started talking about gun laws in America and sharing their own experiences with stray bullets, a few showed skepticism and called it staged.

Flagrant @YTMikeCheck Haters are wild! After something traumatic like this I cant believe ppl telling me I did this myself bc at the time of posting I forgot to include the pics of entry holes. Blaming the victim is wild, especially on their own assumptions. I’m just happy I’m safe. Haters are wild! After something traumatic like this I cant believe ppl telling me I did this myself bc at the time of posting I forgot to include the pics of entry holes. Blaming the victim is wild, especially on their own assumptions. I’m just happy I’m safe. https://t.co/IFiH6AE9Eq

Calling out the "haters," Mike Check made a post condemning people who, according to him, were making light of a serious incident. Calling his experience traumatic, he posted more pictures from outside his house with a caption that read:

"Haters are wild! After something traumatic like this I cant believe ppl telling me I did this myself bc at the time of posting I forgot to include the pics of entry holes. Blaming the victim is wild, especially on their own assumptions. I’m just happy I’m safe."

Twitter reactions

The majority of people who saw the pictures acknowledged that the bullet could have easily hit the YouTuber and expressed relief about him escaping unscathed. Coupled with that, many shared their own experiences with stray bullets:

SznOfThaDonn🥵👑 @KTD24_7 @YTMikeCheck @diiamante__ I’m sorry this happened! I’m glad to see you made it to the next day! Stay safe! @YTMikeCheck @diiamante__ I’m sorry this happened! I’m glad to see you made it to the next day! Stay safe!

deebadgurlbeauty @starbush @YTMikeCheck i am glad you are safe @YTMikeCheck i am glad you are safe

carber reputation vacuum @plasticruler @YTMikeCheck omg that happened to a friend of mine, a stray went through the window and into his gaming chair, luckily it hit the metal bar in the back and he didn't get injured. glad you're not injured either! @YTMikeCheck omg that happened to a friend of mine, a stray went through the window and into his gaming chair, luckily it hit the metal bar in the back and he didn't get injured. glad you're not injured either!

. @jenkszy @YTFlagrant The fact that you can just be chilling in your room and could be shot by a stray bullet in america is unbelievable @YTFlagrant The fact that you can just be chilling in your room and could be shot by a stray bullet in america is unbelievable

Maiyku @Maiyku_wyd @YTFlagrant Don’t be humble bro I literally saw u tap strafe and dodge the bullet @YTFlagrant Don’t be humble bro I literally saw u tap strafe and dodge the bullet

Deliano @PKPollyanna @YTMikeCheck Same thing happened to me a couple weeks ago, was watching bojack horseman that night. I don't even live in a bad area @YTMikeCheck Same thing happened to me a couple weeks ago, was watching bojack horseman that night. I don't even live in a bad area 😕 https://t.co/lhcBSiawor

Nexy @NexyDTX @YTFlagrant dont know you brotha but holy, im glad your safe rip to your monitor etc. im glad your safe and everyone else is. bless up brotha @YTFlagrant dont know you brotha but holy, im glad your safe rip to your monitor etc. im glad your safe and everyone else is. bless up brotha

Pav @pav_147 @YTMikeCheck Thought this was the UK first , then i saw the location, and then i wasn't surprised @YTMikeCheck Thought this was the UK first , then i saw the location, and then i wasn't surprised

However, a few tried to dismiss the story, alleging that no bullet could do what the YouTuber was claiming and accusing him of trying to farm clout. Some even got into arguments and mocked people for believing in this story:

Raul Aguirre 🇪🇪🇺🇸 @RAguirreJR1903 @YTMikeCheck Ok, first off you said stray bullet which implies not being the intended target. Ur 40ft from the street and if it's a pistol which doesn't look like anything over .40 cal it's def not going to penetrate the exterior, through the insulation, drywall, sheetrock, etc. @YTMikeCheck Ok, first off you said stray bullet which implies not being the intended target. Ur 40ft from the street and if it's a pistol which doesn't look like anything over .40 cal it's def not going to penetrate the exterior, through the insulation, drywall, sheetrock, etc.

Ken @deviate @YTMikeCheck Stray shot has turned into 3 different shots Lmaooo. Was it a shoot out or a stray shot @YTMikeCheck Stray shot has turned into 3 different shots Lmaooo. Was it a shoot out or a stray shot 😂😂😂😂

Jefff @Jeffrey_Alton @YTMikeCheck Victim is a dramatic word for not getting shot @YTMikeCheck Victim is a dramatic word for not getting shot 😂

Cheembs @Cottage_Cheems @exitliquidity1 @YTMikeCheck "ah yes, let me shoot my monitor for clout on the internet" @exitliquidity1 @YTMikeCheck "ah yes, let me shoot my monitor for clout on the internet"

It is important to note that the YouTuber has neither setup a gofundme page, nor asked for money to cover any medical or repair costs. In one of the last tweets on the thread, he urged those who loved sneakers to have a look at his channel and thanked the well-wishers for supporting him.

