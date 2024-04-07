"Absolute Gigachad donation" - CDawgVA shocked as PewDiePie donates $6,900 to his charitable venture

Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" is currently hosting a charitable Cyclethon to raise funds for the Immune Deficiency Foundation. On the seventh day of his stream series, the creator received a huge donation from YouTube legend PewDiePie. To those unaware, Felix had participated in Connor's charitable venture on multiple days of the Cyclethon.

In a clip of the interaction, CDawgVA can be seen checking his phone, when he is surprised by the sizable donation made by Felix. He also suggested further plans for physical activities that the pair can engage in together later. To much celebration by other participants present on the scene, Connor announced:

"Whoa! Felix just gave a $6,900 donation!... Hope you made it back to see Björn okay, and Marzia. Absolute Gigachad donation. Thank you very very much man, that's very kind. Let's go surfing soon! I really wanna surf when we get back, and I wanna go bouldering."

"Thank you for being such a great friend, man" - CDawgVA thanks PewDiePie for $6,900 donation to his charitable stream

CDawgVA's streams have been wildly successful in raising money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, having raised over $317,000 by the end of day six after meeting up with PewDiePie, who is also a resident of Japan. The creator visited Osaka as part of his seventh day of the charity Cyclethon. A message accompanied the huge donation sent by Felix, which was read out by Connor.

It stated:

"Thanks for a fun few days. My legs are like swollen sausages. Mad respect you guys are pulling through all the way. Keep the donos coming to 1milly!"

The creator also complimented the YouTuber for the presence that he brought to the stream and the audience, and thanked him for being a "great friend":

"The energy that you brought was so much and I think chat really appreciated it and had a great time watching you. Thank you for the brofists. Thank you for being such a great friend, man. Appreciate it, appreciate it."

Felix also suffered a hilarious fall during his collaborative stream with CDawgVA on April 6, 2024, as he lost his balance. Felix was standing stationary with fellow creators CDawgVA and AbroadChris when the YouTube star suddenly toppled over, stating that he "tripped out". The creator even had a close miss with a car, nearly incurring an accident while driving close to the automobile.