Adidas reportedly working on Cyberpunk 2077 shoes

Cyberpunk 2077 by famed Polish developer CD Projekt Red is perhaps the most anticipated title of 2020, due for release on 19th November. After multiple delays in the release date, fans couldn't be more anxious about its release.

CD Projekt Red has managed to garner quite the positive rapport with the gaming community with back-to-back successes in the form of the Witcher franchise. The developers are now synomous with quality AAA gaming in the modern era.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably their most ambitious title to date, which is saying a lot since The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt was quite the undertaking for any studio. Cyberpunk 2077 already has several huge names attached to the project that helps its visibility.

Famous artists such as A$AP Rocky, Grimes, and The Refused feature in the soundtrack of the game, along with Keanu Reeves, who is prominently cast as Johnny Silverhand.

In addition, Adidas is now reportedly about to drop Cyberpunk 2020-themed sneakers.

Adidas reportedly working on Cyberpunk 2077 sneakers

Popular sneaker collector/sampler SolebyJC's Instagram account recently posted pictures of the Adidas x9000l4 Boost x CyberPunk sneakers. Since samplers receive sneakers before release, the source is as legitimate as it gets.

These sneakers follow the same colour scheme predominant in the game's marketing, and is a decidedly flashy pair. Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 are sure to cop a couple of these soon upon release.

This pair might even be a valuable collector's item in the years to come. Hence, it might be a good investment for sneaker enthusiasts. This also truly establishes Cyberpunk 2077's release as one of the biggest cultural landmarks of the year.

Collaborations with huge names such as Adidas goes a long way in establishing CDPR's visibility amongst the masses. The sneakers are yet to be confirmed by Adidas officially, though.