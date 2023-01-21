Adin Ross calls for a ban on Hot Tub streams, compares the category with gambling

Popular streamer Adin Ross took to his stream to give his take on the Hot Tub/pool category on Twitch.

Despite having no dedicated section for such a category, like it is on Tyler "Trainwreckstv's" Kick.com, Hot Tub streams are viral and one of the most scrutinized.

Speaking about the practice on stream, Adin Ross gave a scathing review of the streamers who broadcast while being in Hot Tubs or pools. According to the creator, such content should not be facilitated on the Amazon-owned platform. Adin, 22, also compared the category to gambling, describing the former as "promoting poison."

Adin Ross calls out Twitch for making a reformation and believes Hot Tub streams should be banned

Adin Ross is undoubtedly among the most influential figures in the community. With over 7.7 million followers on Twitch, he has had an eventful online career thus far. Before jumping into his views on Hot Tub streams, the reader should note that he was an avid gambler on Twitch before stake.com, among others, was banned.

Calling Twitch to put an embargo on Hot Tub content, Adin said:

"I'm gonna flat out and say it, bro, I don't know how many people are gonna back me on this, Twitch, I believe heavily, I saw one person lost a lot of money to gambling, you guys banned gambling, you guys moved on quick. I think we have a problem Twitch, I think there's the Hot Tub streams, I think it should be banned from Twitch."

Continuing his rant, he described the category in the same line as adult videos. He said:

"It's soft p*rn. It's a portal to OnlyFans. And it's in the same category as gambling right because it's promoting poison to the brain and it's making people addicted to, it's feeding their addiction to j**king off, which is a serious problem we have."

Before the clip was cut out, he also pointed out ASMR streams.

For those unaware, all ASMR, Hot Tub, and pool streams fall under the Just Chatting category on Twitch.

How the streaming community reacted to the statement

Despite Adin Ross' strong take, the possibility of Hot Tub streams getting de-platformed is a slim one. To read more about the streamer, click here.

