After God of War Ragnarok, Kratos headed for live-action adaption on Amazon Prime Video

Following the phenomenal success of God of War Ragnarok, the iconic character from Sony PlayStation is gearing up for a live-action adaption on Amazon Prime Video.

The series will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and seems to be based on the recently concluded Norse Saga.

As reported by Nellie Andreeva on Deadline, the Prime Video series will be helmed by showrunner Rafe Judkins, known for his work on The Wheel of Time series, along with Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men) penning the narrative. The show's premise is described as:

"The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish."

It continues further to say:

"Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world."

Along with the recently released Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and the in-development Gran Turismo movie, this series seems to be another step toward the PlayStation franchise's mainstream cinematic debut.

Developed by Sony Santa Monica Studio, God of War is PlayStation's flagship franchise that follows Kratos on his journey from the Greek to the Nordic realms. Originally a Spartan general, the first three games, along with Ascension, Chain of Olympus, and Ghost of Sparta, follow the titular character taking on the Olympian deities.

With 2018's God of War, Sony Santa Monica Studio kicked off a new saga, set centuries later in the Nordic realms.

Now a much older and calmer man, the journey follows Kratos and his son Atreus on their quest to spread the ashes of Faye (Kratos' wife, Atreus' mother) from the top of the highest mountain. The journey takes the father and son duo across the nine realms, forming allies and enemies.

The sequel, titled God of War Ragnarok, draws a conclusion to the Norse Saga. The game once again follows the father and son duo, this time in their attempt to find the Norse God of War, Tyr, and stop Ragnarok. Released in November this year, the title gained massive praise across the board and was even nominated for the Game of the Year category at The Game Awards 2022.

Based on the previously mentioned series premise, it is clear that it will focus on Kratos' Nordic saga, skipping over his previous adventures in Greece.

