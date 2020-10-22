Ahmedabad dominates India's mobile game consumption, no metro city in top 5

The pandemic has forced people to stay entertained by finding alternatives online. With the increase in the lockdown period, the youth have shifted their priority in entertainment towards online gaming. This has resulted in placing India in the top three mobile gaming markets in the world. According to a report by Open Signal, Ahmadabad, Navi Mumbai, and Vadodara are the leading contributors in terms of mobile gamers. The report's data consists of 48 major Indian cities from 30th April to 29th July 2020.

The report analyzes real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on mobile data and converts the rating to a numerical value ( 0-100). The analysis includes some of the most popular genres, such as Battle Royale and MOBA games, of which COD, PUBG, Clash Royale, and Free Fire, are the key examples.

Image Credits: Open signal

Ahmedabad dominates India's mobile game consumption

Describing the report, OpenSignal added,

"We found that cities in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra dominated our measure of mobile gaming experience in India — seven of the top ten cities hail from either of the states. The best Games Experience was enjoyed by our users in Gujarat’s metro city of Ahmedabad with a score of 71.7, followed by Navi Mumbai (70.1) and Vadodara (69.8). It was noteworthy that Ahmedabad and Mumbai were the only Tier 1 cities that placed in the top ten cities, along with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like Surat, Thane, and Rajkot.”

AppAnnie and Sensor Tower have also presented some interesting statistics of rising mobile gamers in India in the last few months, which probably got its foundation from PUBG Mobile eSports. The current estimated market value of mobile gaming in India is approx $1.1bn. The number of mobile gamers is expected to exceed 60 Crores by the end of this year.

Although the above report doesn't include the stats post-PUBG Mobile ban in the country, the numbers are expected to change by the time the pandemic ends. However, looking at the Mobile esports sector right now, we can't definitely say if we can achieve the projected numbers by the end of the year.