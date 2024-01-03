All EA FC 24 Versus (Ice or Fire) promo leaks featuring Neymar

Neymar might be the card to get if the rumored EA FC 24 Versus (Ice or Fire) promo goes live in Ultimate Team. All the information currently available in this regard is purely speculative since EA Sports has yet to confirm what's coming after Winter Wildcards. That said, reliable leakers like FUT Sheriff have ensured that the community stays aware of what's (possibly) next.

If the latest rumor proves to be true, it would mean the return of the Versus promo to Ultimate Team. While this winter promo skipped FIFA 23, it has appeared in previous games in the franchise, with the most recent being FIFA 22.

With the likes of Neymar expected to be present in packs, the reported Versus (Ice or Fire) promo could become a hot favorite for the community ahead of the TOTY events.

Complete list of EA FC 24 Versus (Ice or Fire) promo leaks led by Neymar

Neymar has been a hot favorite among EA FC 24 fans this year, as his playstyle+ and skills have led to incredible results even in the pro scenes. While his base version has lost some of its effectiveness, the rumored EA FC 24 Versus (Ice or Fire) promo edition could become a big hit. However, the Brazilian isn't the only one to watch out for.

So far, here are the names linked to the promo:

Neymar

Son Heung-Min

Kingsley Coman

Eduardo Camavinga

It's normal for leaks to keep emerging as the rumored release date of the EA FC 24 Versus (Ice or Fire) promo draws closer. The promo is expected to go live on Friday, January 4, 2024. This is the same day the Winter Wildcards celebrations end. The cards from that promo will no longer be available in packs.

Along with Neymar, Son is another card that is expected to be high on gamers' wishlists. The South Korean star already has some stellar versions in Ultimate Team. Those who missed out on them could possibly get another chance if the rumored EA FC 24 Versus (Ice or Fire) promo actually arrives.

It's highly likely that all four leaked names will be available in packs. However, more items are also expected to be available via SBCs and objectives.