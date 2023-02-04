All games being removed from Xbox 360 Marketplace in February: Dark Souls, Mass Effect 2, Assassin’s Creed, and more

The iconic Xbox 360 console will soon have over 40 popular titles being removed from its marketplace in the coming week. All of these games will begin getting delisted on February 7, 2023, and will be permanently removed from the store.

However, those who have purchased any of these games previously on their platforms will be able to access them and can download and install the games whenever they want.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Microsoft is removing several Xbox 360 games and DLCs from the Xbox Store starting February 7th, including Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: Ghosts. Microsoft is removing several Xbox 360 games and DLCs from the Xbox Store starting February 7th, including Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: Ghosts. https://t.co/shu7LTOeiQ

In total, there are 46 titles leaving the Xbox 360 US Marketplace, with some of them being incredibly popular and critically acclaimed titles like Dark Souls, Mass Effect, and a handful of Assassin’s Creed titles.

Given below is a list of all the games that will be making their way out of the Xbox 360 store next week.

All games leaving the Xbox 360 marketplace in February 2023

Here are all of the games that will no longer be available in the Xbox 360 store:

Aegis Wing Assassin's Creed Brotherhood Assassin's Creed III Assassin's Creed IV Assassin's Creed Liberation HD Blood of the Werewolf Blue Dragon Breakdown Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Ghosts Castle Crashers Cloning Clyde Counter-Strike: GO Dark Souls Darksiders II Daytona USA Defense Grid Eets: Chowdown Far Cry 2 Final Fight: DblImpact Iron Brigade Jeremy McGrath's Offroad Jet Set Radio Left 4 Dead Left 4 Dead 2 Limbo Lost Odyssey Mass Effect 2 Monopoly Deal Mutant Blobs Attack N+ Outpost Kaloki X Peggle 2 Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Prince of Persia R.U.S.E. Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co. Skate 2 South Park: The Stick of Truth Spelunky Splinter Cell Conviction Star Wars Battlefront Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II The Orange Box The Raven Episode 1 The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

It’s important to note that while the games will no longer be available for purchase on the Xbox 360, they will, however, still be available on Microsoft’s latest consoles, the Xbox One and the Series X/S, and their respective stores.

Considering that most of these titles have already received their next-gen ports, remasters as well as updates, backward compatibility won't be an issue.

Unfortunately, this is bad news for those who still own a 360 and might be planning to try these games out in the future. The closing of stores on older platforms has been in vogue ever since the Nintendo Wii Shop Channel was closed in 2019, which was soon followed by the closing of the Wii U and 3DS marketplaces. It’s unsurprising that it’s now Microsoft's turn to close shop for one of their oldest platforms.

Poll : 0 votes