All games being removed from Xbox 360 Marketplace in February: Dark Souls, Mass Effect 2, Assassin’s Creed, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified Feb 04, 2023 12:27 IST
All games leaving the Xbox 360 Marketplace in February 2023 (Images via BioWare, Ubisoft, and FromSoftware)

The iconic Xbox 360 console will soon have over 40 popular titles being removed from its marketplace in the coming week. All of these games will begin getting delisted on February 7, 2023, and will be permanently removed from the store.

However, those who have purchased any of these games previously on their platforms will be able to access them and can download and install the games whenever they want.

Microsoft is removing several Xbox 360 games and DLCs from the Xbox Store starting February 7th, including Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: Ghosts. https://t.co/shu7LTOeiQ

In total, there are 46 titles leaving the Xbox 360 US Marketplace, with some of them being incredibly popular and critically acclaimed titles like Dark Souls, Mass Effect, and a handful of Assassin’s Creed titles.

Given below is a list of all the games that will be making their way out of the Xbox 360 store next week.

All games leaving the Xbox 360 marketplace in February 2023

Here are all of the games that will no longer be available in the Xbox 360 store:

  1. Aegis Wing
  2. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
  3. Assassin's Creed III
  4. Assassin's Creed IV
  5. Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
  6. Blood of the Werewolf
  7. Blue Dragon
  8. Breakdown
  9. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  10. Call of Duty: Ghosts
  11. Castle Crashers
  12. Cloning Clyde
  13. Counter-Strike: GO
  14. Dark Souls
  15. Darksiders II
  16. Daytona USA
  17. Defense Grid
  18. Eets: Chowdown
  19. Far Cry 2
  20. Final Fight: DblImpact
  21. Iron Brigade
  22. Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
  23. Jet Set Radio
  24. Left 4 Dead
  25. Left 4 Dead 2
  26. Limbo
  27. Lost Odyssey
  28. Mass Effect 2
  29. Monopoly Deal
  30. Mutant Blobs Attack
  31. N+
  32. Outpost Kaloki X
  33. Peggle 2
  34. Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
  35. Prince of Persia
  36. R.U.S.E.
  37. Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
  38. Skate 2
  39. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  40. Spelunky
  41. Splinter Cell Conviction
  42. Star Wars Battlefront
  43. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
  44. The Orange Box
  45. The Raven Episode 1
  46. The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

It’s important to note that while the games will no longer be available for purchase on the Xbox 360, they will, however, still be available on Microsoft’s latest consoles, the Xbox One and the Series X/S, and their respective stores.

Considering that most of these titles have already received their next-gen ports, remasters as well as updates, backward compatibility won't be an issue.

Unfortunately, this is bad news for those who still own a 360 and might be planning to try these games out in the future. The closing of stores on older platforms has been in vogue ever since the Nintendo Wii Shop Channel was closed in 2019, which was soon followed by the closing of the Wii U and 3DS marketplaces. It’s unsurprising that it’s now Microsoft's turn to close shop for one of their oldest platforms.

