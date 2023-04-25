All Honkai Star Rail English and Japanese voice actors revealed

Honkai Star Rail is officially set to go live tomorrow, April 26, 2023. Gamers are quite excited about this release as they have been anticipating it for a while. The pre-installation time for HoYoverse’s latest title has already begun, and many in the community have already preloaded the game on their devices.

There has been a lot of chatter about the in-game characters and the actors who will be voicing them. With HoYoverse also being the developer of Genshin Impact, one can expect to see many of the title's associated voice actors (VAs) playing characters in Honkai Star Rail as well. The list also features many talented actors who have brought popular anime characters to life time and again.

Below is a complete list of all the English and Japanese voice actors in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail voice actor list: A comprehensive guide

Arlan

Arlan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Ryoko Shiraishi

Previous work:

Various characters : Yakuza series

Sumire Inukai: ReLIFE

Various characters: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

English VA:

Dani Chambers

Previous work:

Chise: The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Becky Blackbell: SPY X FAMILY

Nilou: Genshin Impact

Asta

Asta (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Akasaki Chinatsu

Previous work:

Yamato Mikoto: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Nakiri Alice: Food Wars

English VA:

Felecia Angelle

Previous work:

Mona Megistus: Genshin Impact

Frill: Wonder Egg Priority

Miyu: Noragami

Bailu

Bailu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Emiri Kato

Previous work:

Becky Blackbell: SPY x FAMILY

Tracer: Overwatch

ST AR-15: Girls’ Frontline

English VA:

Su Ling Chan

Previous work:

Admiral Lau: Vast Horizon

Ms. Dira: Rimba Racer

Blade

Blade (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Miki Shin-ichiro

Previous work:

Mr Lee: Arknights

Kisuke Urahara: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

English VA:

TBA

Bronya

Bronya (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Asumi Kana

Previous work:

Yomogi the Chef: Monster Hunter Rise

Bronya Zaychik- Honkai Impact 3rd

English VA:

Madeline Reiter

Previous work:

-

Clara

Clara (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Rina Hidaka

Previous work:

Kobachi Osaragi: Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Ursula: Xenoblade Chronicles 2

English VA:

Emily Sun

Previous work:

Young Beatriz: Thoughts Afar in Moonlight

Dang Heng

Dang Heng (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Itou Kento

Previous work:

Nifuji Hirotaka: Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Yuusha: Dragon Goes House-Hunting

English VA:

Nicholas Leung

Previous work:

Jason: Stuck

Tchoi Henchman: Late Shift

Gepard

Gepard (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Makoto Furukawa

Previous work:

Saitama: One Punch Man

Miyuki Shirogane: Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Banri Tada: Golden Time

English VA:

Bryson Baugus

Previous work:

Bell Cranel: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Shoyo Hinata: Haikyuu!!

Herta

Herta (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Haruka Yamazaki

Previous work:

Haru: My Roommate Is a Cat

Nariki: Monster Hunter Stories

English VA:

PJ Mattson

Previous work:

-

Himeko

Himeko Image via Honkai Star Rail

Japanese VA:

Tanaka Rie

Previous work:

Bela Dimitrescu: Resident Evil Village

Throne Anguis: Octopath Traveler II

Elinalise Dragonroad: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

English VA:

Cia Court

Previous work:

Faith: The Wolf Among Us

Vi: League of Legend

Hook

Hook (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Tokui Sora

Previous work:

Yazawa Niko: Love Live! School Idol Project

Daitoku Junna: Robotics;Notes

English VA:

Felecia Angelle

Previous work:

Mona Megistus: Genshin Impact

Frill: Wonder Egg Priority Miyu -Noragami

Jing Yuan

Jin Yuan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Daisuke Ono

Previous work:

Fafnir: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

Young Yoichiro: Golden Kamuy

English VA:

Alejandro Saab

Previous work:

Cyno: Genshin Impact

Sae Itoshi: Blue Lock

Kaigaku: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Kafka

Kafka (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Shizuka Ito

Previous work:

Black March: Tower of God

007: Darling in the Franxx

Emma: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

English VA:

Cheryl Texiera

Previous work:

Jane Ponderosa: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Katy Heart: Girl Meets World

Luocha

Luocha (Image via Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Akira Ishida

Previous work:

Various characters Persona 3

Nefer: Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Otto Apocalypse: Honkai Impact 3rd

English VA:

TBA

March 7th

March 7th (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Yui Ogura

Previous work:

Erika Mishima: Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory

English VA:

Skyler Davenport

Previous work:

Sarah: Final Fantasy VII Remake

Rinoa Heartilly: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

Natasha

Natasha (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Yumi Uchiyama

Previous work:

Erika Chiba: The Irregular at Magic High School

Elizabeth: Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

English VA:

Elizabeth Maxwell

Previous work:

Motoko Kusanagi: Ghost in the Shell: Arise

Ymir: Attack on Titan Rosaria: Genshin Impact

Pela

Pela (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Morohoshi Sumire

Previous work:

Sasara Amiki: The Caligula Effect 2

Tiki- Fire Emblem Warriors

Young Eveline: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

English VA:

Xanthe Huynh

Previous work:

Young Cheng: Link Click

Ranija: Restaurant to Another World 2

Qingque

Qinque (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Arisa Date

Previous work:

Sigrun: The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar

Maril Cavendish: Little Witch Academia

English VA:

Bryn Apprill

Previous work:

Kobeni Higashiyama: Chainsaw Man

Zenith Greyrat, Norn Greyrat: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Sampo

Sampo (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Daisuke Hirakawa

Previous work:

Sota Kume: Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Hiro Morgan: Detective Pikachu

Enmu: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

English VA:

Roger Rose

Previous work:

Leopard Seal: Happy Feet

Vision: Marvel Future Fight

Seele

Seele (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Mai Nakahara

Previous work:

Lady of the Fount: Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster

Sekhmet: Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

English VA:

Molly Zhang

Previous work:

Oide: One Piece

Mellie: Dark Deity

Serval

Image via Honkai Star Rail (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Aimi Terakawa

Previous work:

Liezerota: Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Kasumi Toyama: BanG Dream!

English VA:

Natalie Van Sistine

Previous work:

Yor: SPY X Family

Various characters: Attack on Titan

Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Asumi Kana

Previous work:

Shima Takami: Love Live! Sunshine!!

Komari Koshigaya: Non Non Biyori Repeat

English VA:

Melissa Fahn

Previous work:

Edward Wong: Cowboy Bebop

Rider: Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song

Sushang

Sushang (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Misato Fukuen

Previous work:

Li Sushang: Honkai Impact 3

rdIggy: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

English VA:

Anjali Kunapaneni

Previous work:

Dori: Genshin Impact

Grim: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tingyun

Image via Honkai Star Rail (Tingyun)

Japanese VA:

Yuki Takada

Previous work:

Rei Onodera: Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Various characters: Fire Emblem Heroes

English VA:

Laci Morgan

Previous work:

Various characters: Shadowverse

Welt

Welt (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jaapanese VA:

Yoshimasa Hosoya

Previous work:

Fumikage Tokoyami: My Hero Academia

Various characters: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Sonon Kusakabe: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

English VA

Corey Landis

Previous work:

Young Red: That ’70s Show

Yanqing

Yanqing (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Japanese VA:

Marina Inoue

Previous works:

Nana: Darling in the Franxx

Armin Arlert: Attack on Titan Young Denji: Chainsaw Man

English VA:

Amber May

Previous works:

Dehya: Genshin Impact

Narrator: Komi Can’t Communicate

Note: The list will be updated periodically every time new characters are introduced to Honkai Star Rail or when there are other developments in the VA list.

Poll : 0 votes