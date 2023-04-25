All Honkai Star Rail English and Japanese voice actors revealed

Honkai Star Rail is officially set to go live tomorrow, April 26, 2023. Gamers are quite excited about this release as they have been anticipating it for a while. The pre-installation time for HoYoverse’s latest title has already begun, and many in the community have already preloaded the game on their devices.
There has been a lot of chatter about the in-game characters and the actors who will be voicing them. With HoYoverse also being the developer of Genshin Impact, one can expect to see many of the title's associated voice actors (VAs) playing characters in Honkai Star Rail as well. The list also features many talented actors who have brought popular anime characters to life time and again.
Below is a complete list of all the English and Japanese voice actors in Honkai Star Rail.
Honkai Star Rail voice actor list: A comprehensive guide
Arlan
Japanese VA:
- Ryoko Shiraishi
Previous work:
- Various characters : Yakuza series
- Sumire Inukai: ReLIFE
- Various characters: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
English VA:
- Dani Chambers
Previous work:
- Chise: The Ancient Magus’ Bride
- Becky Blackbell: SPY X FAMILY
- Nilou: Genshin Impact
Asta
Japanese VA:
- Akasaki Chinatsu
Previous work:
- Yamato Mikoto: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Nakiri Alice: Food Wars
English VA:
- Felecia Angelle
Previous work:
- Mona Megistus: Genshin Impact
- Frill: Wonder Egg Priority
- Miyu: Noragami
Bailu
Japanese VA:
- Emiri Kato
Previous work:
- Becky Blackbell: SPY x FAMILY
- Tracer: Overwatch
- ST AR-15: Girls’ Frontline
English VA:
- Su Ling Chan
Previous work:
- Admiral Lau: Vast Horizon
- Ms. Dira: Rimba Racer
Blade
Japanese VA:
- Miki Shin-ichiro
Previous work:
- Mr Lee: Arknights
- Kisuke Urahara: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
English VA:
- TBA
Bronya
Japanese VA:
- Asumi Kana
Previous work:
- Yomogi the Chef: Monster Hunter Rise
- Bronya Zaychik- Honkai Impact 3rd
English VA:
- Madeline Reiter
Previous work:
- -
Clara
Japanese VA:
- Rina Hidaka
Previous work:
- Kobachi Osaragi: Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- Ursula: Xenoblade Chronicles 2
English VA:
- Emily Sun
Previous work:
- Young Beatriz: Thoughts Afar in Moonlight
Dang Heng
Japanese VA:
- Itou Kento
Previous work:
- Nifuji Hirotaka: Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku
- Yuusha: Dragon Goes House-Hunting
English VA:
- Nicholas Leung
Previous work:
- Jason: Stuck
- Tchoi Henchman: Late Shift
Gepard
Japanese VA:
- Makoto Furukawa
Previous work:
- Saitama: One Punch Man
- Miyuki Shirogane: Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- Banri Tada: Golden Time
English VA:
- Bryson Baugus
Previous work:
- Bell Cranel: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Shoyo Hinata: Haikyuu!!
Herta
Japanese VA:
- Haruka Yamazaki
Previous work:
- Haru: My Roommate Is a Cat
- Nariki: Monster Hunter Stories
English VA:
- PJ Mattson
Previous work:
- -
Himeko
Japanese VA:
- Tanaka Rie
Previous work:
- Bela Dimitrescu: Resident Evil Village
- Throne Anguis: Octopath Traveler II
- Elinalise Dragonroad: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
English VA:
- Cia Court
Previous work:
- Faith: The Wolf Among Us
- Vi: League of Legend
Hook
Japanese VA:
- Tokui Sora
Previous work:
- Yazawa Niko: Love Live! School Idol Project
- Daitoku Junna: Robotics;Notes
English VA:
- Felecia Angelle
Previous work:
- Mona Megistus: Genshin Impact
- Frill: Wonder Egg Priority Miyu -Noragami
Jing Yuan
Japanese VA:
- Daisuke Ono
Previous work:
- Fafnir: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S
- Young Yoichiro: Golden Kamuy
English VA:
- Alejandro Saab
Previous work:
- Cyno: Genshin Impact
- Sae Itoshi: Blue Lock
- Kaigaku: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Kafka
Japanese VA:
- Shizuka Ito
Previous work:
- Black March: Tower of God
- 007: Darling in the Franxx
- Emma: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
English VA:
- Cheryl Texiera
Previous work:
- Jane Ponderosa: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- Katy Heart: Girl Meets World
Luocha
Japanese VA:
- Akira Ishida
Previous work:
- Various characters Persona 3
- Nefer: Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Otto Apocalypse: Honkai Impact 3rd
English VA:
- TBA
March 7th
Japanese VA:
- Yui Ogura
Previous work:
- Erika Mishima: Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory
English VA:
- Skyler Davenport
Previous work:
- Sarah: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Rinoa Heartilly: Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
Natasha
Japanese VA:
- Yumi Uchiyama
Previous work:
- Erika Chiba: The Irregular at Magic High School
- Elizabeth: Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song
English VA:
- Elizabeth Maxwell
Previous work:
- Motoko Kusanagi: Ghost in the Shell: Arise
- Ymir: Attack on Titan Rosaria: Genshin Impact
Pela
Japanese VA:
- Morohoshi Sumire
Previous work:
- Sasara Amiki: The Caligula Effect 2
- Tiki- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Young Eveline: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
English VA:
- Xanthe Huynh
Previous work:
- Young Cheng: Link Click
- Ranija: Restaurant to Another World 2
Qingque
Japanese VA:
- Arisa Date
Previous work:
- Sigrun: The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar
- Maril Cavendish: Little Witch Academia
English VA:
- Bryn Apprill
Previous work:
- Kobeni Higashiyama: Chainsaw Man
- Zenith Greyrat, Norn Greyrat: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation
Sampo
Japanese VA:
- Daisuke Hirakawa
Previous work:
- Sota Kume: Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Hiro Morgan: Detective Pikachu
- Enmu: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
English VA:
- Roger Rose
Previous work:
- Leopard Seal: Happy Feet
- Vision: Marvel Future Fight
Seele
Japanese VA:
- Mai Nakahara
Previous work:
- Lady of the Fount: Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster
- Sekhmet: Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World
English VA:
- Molly Zhang
Previous work:
- Oide: One Piece
- Mellie: Dark Deity
Serval
Japanese VA:
- Aimi Terakawa
Previous work:
- Liezerota: Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Kasumi Toyama: BanG Dream!
English VA:
- Natalie Van Sistine
Previous work:
- Yor: SPY X Family
- Various characters: Attack on Titan
Silver Wolf
Japanese VA:
- Asumi Kana
Previous work:
- Shima Takami: Love Live! Sunshine!!
- Komari Koshigaya: Non Non Biyori Repeat
English VA:
- Melissa Fahn
Previous work:
- Edward Wong: Cowboy Bebop
- Rider: Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song
Sushang
Japanese VA:
- Misato Fukuen
Previous work:
- Li Sushang: Honkai Impact 3
- rdIggy: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
English VA:
- Anjali Kunapaneni
Previous work:
- Dori: Genshin Impact
- Grim: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Tingyun
Japanese VA:
- Yuki Takada
Previous work:
- Rei Onodera: Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Various characters: Fire Emblem Heroes
English VA:
- Laci Morgan
Previous work:
- Various characters: Shadowverse
Welt
Jaapanese VA:
- Yoshimasa Hosoya
Previous work:
- Fumikage Tokoyami: My Hero Academia
- Various characters: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
- Sonon Kusakabe: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
English VA
- Corey Landis
Previous work:
- Young Red: That ’70s Show
Yanqing
Japanese VA:
- Marina Inoue
Previous works:
- Nana: Darling in the Franxx
- Armin Arlert: Attack on Titan Young Denji: Chainsaw Man
English VA:
- Amber May
Previous works:
- Dehya: Genshin Impact
- Narrator: Komi Can’t Communicate
Note: The list will be updated periodically every time new characters are introduced to Honkai Star Rail or when there are other developments in the VA list.