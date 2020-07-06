Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: All you need to know about the gameplay leak

Recently, a 30-minute gameplay leak of Assassin's Creed Valhalla was uploaded on YouTube.

More details regarding the game will be revealed in Ubisoft's official event that will take place on 12th July.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Image: YouTube.

Assassin's Creed fans have been ardently waiting for more news regarding Assassin's Creed Valhalla for a long time now. Much to the pleasure and surprise of many, the internet was taken by a storm when 30 minutes of gameplay of Assassin's Creed Valhalla was leaked. The leak, which was uploaded on YouTube, was immediately taken down by Ubisoft, the publisher of the game.

More details regarding the game are supposed to be revealed officially at the upcoming event of Ubisoft. The digital event will take place on 12th July 2020.

What we already know about Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The latest information that we have about the game is that it is scheduled to release in December 2020. The game is based on the war between the Anglo Saxons and the Vikings, set in the ninth century, England. To compensate for your missed opportunity to watch the gameplay leak, here is the trailer of the game that you can watch:

Like the previous Assassin's Creed games, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also be an open-world action-adventure game. You would be able to step into the shoes of Evior (or the female version of the character) and fight for your dominance over the Anglo Saxons.

What the leak revealed

Female Evior battling through the storm. Image: Cnet.

Advertisement

Not much could be deciphered from the 30-minute leak apart from the fact that it showed Evior traversing through the countryside before she attacks Burgh Castle. There is quite a bit of action as she tries to breach the second gate of the castle.

The ambience of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is perfect. The character faces the wrath of nature in the form of an intense storm while she and her army struggle in the longboat before reaching the castle. The look and feel of the game have been compared to Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Witcher 3.