All major Steam Sale dates of 2023 revealed

Steam has finally announced all major sales dates for 2023. Valve's client is one of, if not the biggest, digital storefronts for video games and has been a mainstay for PC gamers for over a decade. Valve has made massive strides throughout the years, making games accessible to players. Among the many things that attract players to Steam is the generous and regular sales.

Sales on Valve's digital storefront for PC games include not only big AAA blockbuster titles but also niche indie games, allowing players to choose from a wide spectrum of video games. Although Valve hosts sales on its digital storefront quite regularly, the biggest sales that players from around the globe look forward to are the seasonal and Black Friday sales.

Valve recently announced the Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter Sales dates. The company usually announces dates quite close to when the sale begins. As such, it is quite a surprise for many PC players to get them for big events way earlier than expected.

Steam announces dates for 2023's sale events

Valve announced the dates for all the sale events in an official blog post, which details all the sales players can expect this year on Steam, including the big seasonal sales and others that will happen throughout the year. Here's a look at Valve's sale events for 2023:

Major seasonal sales:

Spring Sale: March 16, 2023 - March 23, 2023

March 16, 2023 - March 23, 2023 Summer Sale: June 29, 2023 - July 13, 2023

June 29, 2023 - July 13, 2023 Autumn Sale: November 21, 2023 - November 28, 2023

November 21, 2023 - November 28, 2023 Winter Sale: December 21, 2023 - January 4, 2024

Other sales:

Mystery Fest: February 20, 2023 - February 27, 2023

February 20, 2023 - February 27, 2023 Puzzle Fest: April 24, 2023 - May 1, 2023

April 24, 2023 - May 1, 2023 Sports Fest: May 15, 2023 - May 22, 2023

May 15, 2023 - May 22, 2023 Next Fest: June 19, 2023 - June 26, 2023

June 19, 2023 - June 26, 2023 Stealth Fest: July 24, 2023 - July 31, 2023

July 24, 2023 - July 31, 2023 Visual Novel Fest: August 7, 2023 - August 14, 2023

August 7, 2023 - August 14, 2023 Strategy Fest: August 28, 2023 - September 4, 2023

August 28, 2023 - September 4, 2023 SHMUP Fest: September 25, 2023 - October 2, 2023

September 25, 2023 - October 2, 2023 Next Fest: October 9, 2023 - October 16, 2023

October 9, 2023 - October 16, 2023 Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26, 2023 - November 2, 2023

Valve has also announced plans for a Fest event for video game subgenres, including puzzle games, strategy games, and shoot-em-ups throughout the year. First among these is the ongoing Mystery Fest, scheduled to conclude on February 27, followed by the first of the four big seasonal sales—Spring.

