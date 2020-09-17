All PS4 games coming to PS5 through PS Plus Collection

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event gave viewers much more than they probably expected. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were both given prices and a release date. Several games were given the spotlight, from the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Resident Evil Village. It was a truly fantastic event held by Sony regarding the PS5.

Something that has fans talking, though, is the PlayStation Plus Collection. A laundry list of PS4 games are coming to the PS5 at launch through the PS Plus Collection. For PS Plus subscribers, this feature will be available on the next-gen console from day one. According to Sony, it is as simple as downloading the game and playing it, with no extra cost.

List of PS5 PS Plus Collection games

Image Credits: Sony

Sony has described the PS Plus Collection for PS5 as a bundling of "generation-defining" PS4 games. The titles that PS Plus subscribers with a PS5 can enjoy are:

God of War

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter World

Final Fantasy XV

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Ratchet & Clank

Days Gone

Until Dawn

Detroit: Become Human

Battlefield 1

Infamous Second Son

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Will there be any other games?

Image Credits: Sony

There is no confirmation yet regarding further games added to the PS Plus Collection. After the PS5 launches, however, it can only be assumed that more games will end up in the collection. This is Sony's chance to make this new console the backwards compatible masterpiece that PlayStation fans are eager for.

Other PS4 classics, some PS5 games, and even PlayStation games from generations past would fit quite well in the PS Plus Collection. This could be PlayStation's way of rivaling Xbox's Game Pass. It only makes sense that more titles will be added over time.