"All the streaming equipment is gone" - Agent00 streaming equipment "lost" after landing in Ethiopia

Any Means Possible (AMP) member Agent00 encountered a problem right after landing in his home country of Ethiopia, which may potentially prove to be a huge hurdle for the rest of his streaming experience in the country. The creator was left visibly distraught as he informed his audience that he had found the entirety of his streaming equipment "gone" after landing in Ethiopia.

He was left to find his luggage at the "bag graveyard," presumably the lost and found section. The creator explained the situation:

"As if this trip was not going to be hard enough, all the streaming equipment is gone. And I'm in a bag graveyard, trying to find this sh**. God d**n it, man."

AMP Agent00 finds his streaming equipment "gone" after landing in his home soil of Ethiopia

Expand Tweet

Agent00 is not the first AMP member to visit their home country in recent times. Fellow Twitch stars and AMP associates Kai Cenat and Fanum went to Ghana, where the trip did not go as well as they had planned.

After visiting Nigeria, the pair went to Ghana, where they encountered network issues. Being away from home and in conditions unfit for streaming, the Africa tour proved too much for them to continue, causing them to leave prematurely.

With Agent00 unable to find his bags in Ethiopia, he confronted the authorities present at the scene. Expressing his frustration at the situation, he started calling out the authority personnel for their inadequate effort in securing his luggage.

Since landing in the African nation, he has consistently posted updates of his trip on his TikTok account, where the creator has a substantial fanbase of 1.7 million followers.

Agent00 is a big name in the streaming sphere, and he maintains a presence encompassing various platforms. The creator has over 818,000 subscribers on YouTube and a whopping 1.4 million on Twitch, where he primarily streams. The creator is an integral member of AMP.