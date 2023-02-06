All Tekken 8 characters confirmed so far

Yesterday’s Tekken World Tour 2022 Global Finals had a lot of exciting news and announcements in store for franchise fans who have been quite excited about Tekken 8 reveals for some time now.

Game director Kohei "Nakatsu" Ikeda and executive director Katsuhiro Harada gave a keynote on some of the various gameplay mechanics that they will be introducing in the new entry. With a Recoverable Gauge and a new Heat System, Tekken 8 will indeed play out quite differently from previous franchise entries.

Along with explaining the new combat system, the event also revealed Nina Williams as the next confirmed character for the game. Hence, for now, there are nine confirmed characters from previous titles who will be available from day one. However, the developers will be revealing more entries in the coming months.

Tekken 8 currently has the following list of confirmed fighters:

Jin Kazama

Kazuya Mishima

Jun Kazama

King

Paul

Lars

Marshall Law

Jack-8

Nina Williams

Tekken 8 will be introducing new combat mechanics that favor aggression

One of Katsuhiro Harada’s talking points during the keynote was the fact that the developers were looking to make Tekken 8 a much more aggressive fighter than previous franchise entries.

He talked about the new Heat System and how it would allow a player to power up their character for a short time, which would help them enter a stance that makes them glow blue and have enhanced abilities.

The enhancements will be unique to each fighter and aim to offer a deeper sense of individuality. For example, Marshal Law’s Heat drive will allow him to deal more damage with his nunchaku, while King, on the other hand, will change his run into a Power Crush.

Apart from the new Heat System, Tekken 8 will also feature a new Recoverable Guage, which is reminiscent of what the developers had introduced in Tekken Tag Tournament. After taking damage while blocking or when hit with an aerial combo, players will be able to gain a portion of their lost health back by going aggressive and hitting their opponent.

Nakatsu said in the keynote:

"We have made it so that the player regains strength by hitting with an attack or by making the opponent guard against an attack. In other words, it is as if adrenaline is released from the body to recover from the damage."

This will ultimately make the upcoming franchise entry favor aggressive plays much more than its predecessors, and it will indeed be quite interesting to see how the mechanics actually pan out once the title gets its official release.

