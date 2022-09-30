Amazon Prime Gaming October 2022 freebies: Fallout 76, Warhammer 2, Shadow of War, and more

The arrival of another month brings in a brand new selection of free games for Amazon Prime subscribers. As of October 2022, some intriguing games are up for grabs on Prime Gaming. These even include AAA offerings like Bethesda's Fallout 76 and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War from Monolith Productions.

Alongside these major games, the Prime Gaming list includes smaller indie titles as well. This article will list all of them below.

A total of seven games are being offered on Prime Gaming

Fallout 76 - 25 years after the bombs that ended the world fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America to explore a vast decrepit wasteland in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story.

Total War: Warhammer II - Immerse yourself in a breathtaking campaign of exploration, expansion, and conquest across a fantasy world in this turn-based civilization management game. Take command of real-time epic strategy battles with thousands of troops and monsters at your command, and make your mark in the world.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Dive into the magical land of Middle-earth as you forge a new Ring of Power, conquer Fortresses in massive battles, and dominate Mordor with your personal orc army in the latest installment of the Middle-earth series.

Glass Masquerade: Origins - Explore an artistic puzzle game inspired by Art Deco and stained glass artisans of the 20th century. Combine hidden glass pieces to unveil clocks and themes exhibited by various cultures of the world at the 'International Times Exhibition', an interactive electronic show.

LOOM - Explore the Age of the Great Guilds and take on the role of Bobbin, a Weaver boy, as he unravels the mystery of the strange power that has swept the Weavers into oblivion. Blacksmiths, shepherds, and clerics have woven their knowledge into the very fabric of reality itself, and it is now up to Bobbin to save his Guild and the universe from an unspeakable catastrophe.

Hero's Hour - A fast turn-based strategy RPG with real-time combat, Hero's Hour allows you to develop your cities and armies, level up your heroes to gain new, powerful spells and skills, and explore the wonders and dangers of procedurally generated maps as you aim to conquer your enemies before they're able to do the same to take you out.

Horace - Heralded as one of the best in its class, this huge platforming adventure pushes the boundaries of the genre with the profound story of a small robot learning of life, the universe, and Douglas Adams.

Will you be picking up these new Prime Gaming freebies?

