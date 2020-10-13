American Rapper 'Logic' trolls Fortnite star Myth on Twitter

Ali "Myth" Kabbani is not only an American Twitch personality, but also a professional Fortnite: Battle Royale player. He has more than 6 million followers on his Twitch channel with over 120 million views, and more than 2.3 million followers on Twitter.

Myth, who also boasts more than 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, had previously admitted to being a Logic fan on his Twitter account.

Today is a listen to Logic all day typa day. — Myth (@TSM_Myth) May 17, 2019

Logic or Sir Robert Byson Hall II, is an American rapper, songwriter and record producer, who has moved on to being an author and a streamer on Twitch.

Logic has twice been nominated for the Grammys, for his work as a rapper. Logic announced his official retirement as a rapper in July 2020, with the release of his final album, "No Pressure".

Logic trolls Fortnite streamer Myth on Twitter

However, Logic being himself, decided to troll Myth on Twitter. Logic chose to replace his display picture on Twitter with an awkward picture of Myth.

This is what Logic's profile on Twitter looks like at this moment

However, following this change of picture, Myth was quick to respond, asking Logic what was going on.

Advertisement

The fact that there is no previous history of rivalry between Logic or Myth makes this sudden troll attack on Myth seem a little surprising.

However, we as fans will have to wait for further context, as Logic has kept mum over the topic so far.

Nevertheless, fans have been having an absolute field day on Twitter with reactions such as,

This being said, Logic and Myth have been streaming Among Us together on Twitch recently. The troll on twitter might very well be a reaction to something that happened in Among Us.