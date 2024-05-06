American Youtuber Connor Murphy allegedly attacks girlfriend with golf club in Pattaya, later arrested by Thai police

YouTuber Connor Murphy has been arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, after allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a golf club. His girlfriend, 20-year-old Kanittha, and her younger sister were reportedly involved in the altercation. However, the creator's friend had claimed that the incident was supposedly staged as part of a video for his YouTube channel.

The creator also refused to surrender to the police after the women sought help, and hid inside a bathroom until he was eventually convinced to come out. Murphy was also reportedly acting incoherent before the attack, as per CCTV footage reviewed by the police.

YouTuber Connor Murphy allegedly attacks girlfriend with a golf club before being arrested by Thai police

Connor Murphy allegedly attacked his girlfriend in Thailand (Image via Connor Murphy/YouTube)

Connor Murphy is a well-known fitness influencer, known for his content surrounding health, bodybuilding, and nutrition. The creator has a massive audience on YouTube, with over 2.4 million subscribers and over 418,000 followers on Instagram.

As per a report from Thai news website Thaiger, the creator was seen in a state of rage by his girlfriend, Kanittha, who was initially awoken by the sound of broken glass. The woman found Connor bleeding and acting hysterically, before he attacked her with the club, forcing her to hide in her sister's bedroom.

Connor's girlfriend and her younger sister eventually escaped through a window, with the girlfriend reportedly sustaining injuries from the club attack while the sister was hurt by broken glass. The pair then sought help from a maid via instant messaging, who subsequently called the Thai police.

Police eventually held Murphy and no formal charge has been levied against him yet, with the police supposedly waiting for his recovery before undertaking further investigation.

The creator is also known amongst fitness circles for his supposed "disappearance." He did not upload anything for over five months and allegedly showed signs of mental illness after his return, with a massive shift taking place in content from fitness and prank content to spirituality.