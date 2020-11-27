Among Us ft. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jagmeet Singh

Diplomatic relations between the United States of America and Canada may never be the same again thanks to Among Us.
Jagmeet Singh, a Canadian politician, has thrown down the gauntlet and challenged Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a game of Among Us.
Among Us has been the talk of the town of late, with many famous personalities streaming the game. Recently, James Charles took makeup advice on Among Us while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged young voters to go out and vote while streaming the game.
The Among Us battle of the decade
Following up on a tweet from October, streamer Ryan Letourneau yesterday invited Jagmeet Singh and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker to a friendly Among Us game.
Jagmeet Singh replied soon enough and accepted the invite to the game. HasanAbi also responded and agreed to join in.
HasanAbi mentioned that they would have some special guests but then Jagmeet Singh took it one step further and invited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the game.
Her affirmative response didn't come as a surprise because she has been streaming for about a month now. But with AOC joining in, the scale of the stream is sure to be much larger than it was originally supposed to.
This is going to be an interesting stream, to say the least. Seeing how politicians from different parts of the world interact with each other in an informal setting may prove valuable for their electorates.
With politicians stepping into the world of streaming, a younger crowd can relate with them. This enables the crowd to learn about politicians and vice versa. Whether this becomes a mainstay in political outreach or eventually fades away, however, remains to be seen.