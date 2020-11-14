Among Us is most-downloaded mobile game in October 2020; PUBG Mobile out of top ten for third straight month

App analytics firm Sensor Tower has released a list of the top ten mobile games in terms of the total number of downloads in October. The study revealed that Among Us, the leading title for September, has defended its crown, while some new offerings like Genshin Impact and Stair Run have made their way into the list for the first time.

In terms of overall downloads, Among Us, published by InnerSloth, continues to be on the top of the most-downloaded games list with 74.8 million downloads in October, representing a 50-times increase from October 2019.

India contributed to the maximum number of downloads, with over 15 percent of the total installations. The USA was the second-highest contributor, responsible for 11.6 percent of the overall downloads.

Among Us makes merry yet again

Among Us had its second-best month yet in October, picking up nearly four times as many installs as the No 2-ranked game, Subway Surfers. The Sensor Tower report added that this social deduction game had surpassed 200 million lifetime installs on mobiles by the end of last month.

Subway Surfer, from Sybo Games, sits in second place for the most-installed mobile games list worldwide in October with 19.8 million installs, which represented a 13.7 percent increase from October 2019.

The countries with the largest number of Subway Surfers installs were India, at 27.3 percent, and Brazil at 8 percent.

Join Clash 3D by Supersonic, Free Fire, from Garena, and the newly-launched Genshin Impact, by miHoYo, secured the third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Genshin Impact saw 16.4 million installs last month, and this free-to-play action role-playing title was also the highest-earning game for October, generating close to 239 million USD.

PUBG Mobile continues to struggle

After the positive events of the last few days, PUBG Mobile once again saw some bad news, as the game dropped out of the most-downloaded mobile games list for the third month in a row.

This Tencent Games property was the fourth-most installed game on the Google Play Store, while it didn't even make the top ten in the Apple App Store.