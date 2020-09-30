Among us rise sees discord download numbers blow up

Create
Among us and Discord downloads credits:Apptopia
According to Apptopia - an app analytics, data mining, and business intelligence agency, Discord has benefited massively from the rising popularity of Among Us - a hugely popular multiplayer game.

Discord is a voice, video, and text communication service, used basically by gamers to connect with their friends and community. It is currently available for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android and on web browsers.

Discord has been hitting a new lifetime high for mobile app downloads every day since September 5th, says Apptopia.

Discord daily lifetime downloads image credits:Apptopia
The United States Of America is the leading market for both Discord and Among Us. The USA constitutes for 18.8% of all Among Us downloads, and 21.5% of all Discord downloads.

Since August 1st, Among Us has been downloaded 74 million times worldwide and has generated $4.5 million via in-app purchase revenue, Apptopia's Adam Blacker reported.

Innersloth also canceled Among Us 2, to instead put all their focus into improving Among Us. All of the content they had planned for Among Us 2 will go into Among Us 1.

Among Us does have in-game messaging, but the game is more fun while active with friends on discord. 4 to 10 players can play at a time in a space-themed setting, where each user takes on one of two roles. The goal for the Crewmates is to identify the Impostors, eliminate them, and complete tasks around the map, and the Impostors' goal is to kill the Crewmates without being identified.

About Among Us

Among Us, published by InnerSloth, was launched on 15th June 2018 by a three-person team. The game didn't perform very well initially, and couldn't even cross the four-digit mark for total installations. Since then however, the developers have been providing endless support to the game by adding continuous updates, while they've released a PC version as well.

Published 30 Sep 2020, 21:55 IST
