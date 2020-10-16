Among Us: What to expect in the October update

The trendy game, Among Us, has made a name for itself not only by its eruption as a fun game to play with your friends but also by the massive outbreak of memes that it has spawned on social media.

Recently, the developers, InnerSloth, confirmed that the idea of a sequel for Among Us had been scrapped. Instead, the team will be focusing on making the initial version better with regular updates and patches.

Among Us rolls out new updates on beta version for PC

Among Us has rolled out a new update for the game’s beta division on PCs, revealing many significant changes to make life different for both the Crewmates and Imposters.

Although the developers haven’t released the full patch notes yet, u/kawaiipancakes has put together an unofficial list of changes in the new update.

According to the Redditor, there are three notable changes in the patch, namely:

Anonymous Votes : You can now choose to make voting anonymous to hide everyone’s votes. This way, nobody will know who voted for who during a meeting.

: You can now choose to make voting anonymous to hide everyone’s votes. This way, nobody will know who voted for who during a meeting. Task Bar Updates : You can now change when the Task Bar shows up during a game. “Always” is the default setting, but you can now select “Meetings” and “Never” to have the Task Bar only show up during meetings or to never have it visible at all.

: You can now change when the Task Bar shows up during a game. “Always” is the default setting, but you can now select “Meetings” and “Never” to have the Task Bar only show up during meetings or to never have it visible at all. Colorblind Support: The Wires task has been made more accessible for colorblind players. Each wire will have a shape that corresponds to its color to help colorblind players complete this task more easily.

Apart from these, the Reddit user also says that there are multiple other small changes in Among Us, which are supposed to make the gameplay more exciting.

However, these changes are only limited to the beta version users of Among Us on PC. Anyone playing on a PC can activate the beta option from the “Properties” option in the Steam library.

Android and iOS users of Among Us are going to have to wait until InnerSloth makes an official statement about the release of the new update.