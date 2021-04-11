Ana returns to OG's Dota 2 roster for the upcoming DPC Season

After weeks of speculation, the inevitable has finally happened. Anathan "Ana" Pham has announced his return to OG's Dota 2 roster.

When things go wrong and you're unsure where to go next, the only source of sunlight that you feel like turning to is your friends. Your family.



The ones that love and accept you for exactly who you are.



Ever since the news of Yeik "MidOne" Nai Zheng's departure from the team, the Dota 2 community had heavily speculated about the return of the two-time TI winning carry player.

Ana, who has been dubbed as one of the greatest Dota 2 players of all time, is undoubtedly one of the main reasons behind OG's past successes.

Following the victory in The International 2019, Ana announced a year-long break from Dota 2, confirming that he won't be participating in the upcoming International.

However, due to the breakout of COVID-19 and all tournaments getting canceled, The International 10 had been put on hold.

Needless to say, Ana's return is sure to make OG favorites to win The International three times in a row.

Ana returns to OG for upcoming season of Dota Pro Circuit

Since Ana's departure in 2019, OG has tried out various players to fill the shoes of the two-time International winning carry player. From the likes of a former TI champion Syed Sumail "Suma1l" Hassan, to the likes of MidOne, none of the combinations the team tried seemed to work.

Following a disappointing performance in the first season of the Dota Pro Circuit, where the team failed to qualify for the Major, MidOne's departure and Ana's return to the Dota 2 roster seemed imminent.

However, OG's fans should not forget that despite all the accolades that Ana has claimed over the years, his return will mark the end of a massive break from professional Dota 2.

Given that no player has managed to achieve what Ana has done, it is obvious that the Dota 2 community will expect extraordinary showings from the celebrated carry player.

Only time will tell if Ana will be able to live up to the expectations from the get-go.

For now, the Dota 2 community is simply happy to see one of the best players to ever play the game make a return after a long break.

Here is OG's final roster for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season:

Anathan “ana” Pham - Carry

Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen - Mid-laner

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs - Off-laner

Martin “Saksa” Sazdov - Roaming Support

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein - Hard Support