Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was reportedly escorted to a private hospital in Bucharest, Romania, on March 10. Following a potential lung cancer scare, it was confirmed that he did not have cancer, but did develop a lung nodule.

Tate is currently being held in a Romanian prison. He has been incarcerated since December 28, 2022. He faces charges of r*pe, human trafficking, and organized crime. He remains detained as he awaits trial.

Andrew Tate undergoes treatment for lung nodule

Rumors surrounding Tate's health have been circulating around social media in recent days, as there has been discussion about the influencer potentially receiving a lung cancer diagnosis. Although it has since been confirmed that Tate does not have cancer, the rumors were not totally unfounded.

Tate has reportedly developed a lung nodule, which is an abnormal mass in the lungs possibly caused by respiratory diseases. These nodules are often benign, meaning they are rarely a sign of lung cancer and usually do not require treatment.

True warriors are scarred both inside and out. I do not have cancer.My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.In fact,I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athleteThere is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.True warriors are scarred both inside and out. https://t.co/VpLHWp20Fg

In Andrew Tate's case, it seems that the lung nodule is not a sign of developing lung cancer. However, it does seem that he requires medical treatment for it. Tate was previously taken to a hospital in January. Although some believed that Tate's hospitalization had to do with his asthma, there were rumors spreading that he had a lung nodule that was possibly cancerous.

Now, on March 10, Tate was reportedly escorted via police car to a hospital again. He was taken to a private hospital in Romania's capital city, Bucharest. It was confirmed by his manager that he does in fact have a lung nodule. This started rumors that the influencer has cancer. However, these whispers have since been debunked.

Reports from Realitatea, a Romanian news outlet, stated that Tate was spotted entering the Bucharest hospital before leaving 10-15 minutes later. According to DramaAlert, a spokesperson for Andrew Tate has denied the claims that he was taken to the hospital.

According to reports, Tate initially sought treatment in Dubai. However, he has been detained in Romania since December 28, 2022. He, along with his brother Tristan, were arrested and charged with human trafficking. Tate is detained for 90 days while awaiting further investigation and trial.

Tate has appealed his detention on multiple occasions. However, all of his appeals to date have been denied. His detainment period was also extended, reaching a total of 90 days.

