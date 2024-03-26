A clip of Oneya Johnson, better known by his TikTok alias Angry Reactions, went viral after he started crying while discussing his domestic violence case with his dad. Johnson had previously claimed that the lawsuit had been dismissed in his favor, and the reason for his emotional outburst is apparently because the woman who accused him has been uploading pictures of her bruises online and claiming that as proof.

Oneya was arrested on February 12 on charges of domestic violence, and in a video that was uploaded on his YouTube channel on March 5, Angry Reactions claimed that the case had been dropped with him being pronounced not guilty. However, on March 25, he went live on TikTok with his father and complained about the accuser sharing pictures of her bruises:

"Putting her hands on me, I never called the police on her. She showing bruises of me defending myself from her!"

"He is lying": The woman who accused Angry Reactions responds to his TikTok Live

Expand Tweet

After claiming that the bruising on his partner, who accused him of domestic violence, was caused when he allegedly defended herself from her, Angry Reactions went on to plead his innocence while crying to his father on the phone, stating:

"You know this, bro. You know how you raised me, bro! You know how you raised me."

The TikTok star commented about the lawsuit being dismissed, expressing frustration that he still had to clarify things:

"Bro, I just got through all of this drama, and she was on my side. Now she's telling everybody, 'Oh, I could have sent you to jail if I pressed charges.'"

AngryReactions then broke down crying while asserting his innocence:

"You know, you know I am not this type of dude, you know this! And by coming at me again, bro."

Expand Tweet

For context, his girlfriend had reacted to one of his prior TikTok streams and addressed the allegation through her own social media handle before Johnson's recent outburst. In the video, she claimed that Angry Reactions was lying and that she had proof:

"I did not want to have to do this, but since Oneya wants to go on live and spread a bunch of lies, I just want to come on here and say that he is lying. If I wanted to press charges against him, I could have had him locked up for a while for him putting his hands on me. I have proof of him putting his hands on me multiple times."

In the same clip, she claims that the TikToker had been threatening her for a long time, alleging that she has proof of Angry Reactions talking about coming over to her house with a loaded gun. She posted a video of the supposed interaction that she had recorded, but the video had no sound.

Expand Tweet

It is unclear what the legal consequence of these videos and clips will be. As far as Angry Reactions's career is concerned, the content creator had talked about retiring from TikTok weeks ago.