Annapurna Interactive reveals three new indies at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Tokyo Game Show 2025 saw Annapurna Interactive reveal three exciting indie games set for release on PC and consoles in the future. From a chill, sci-fi puzzle adventure and a literal musical JRPG to an action-adventure title inspired by Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series, the showcase offered something for everyone.

Here are the details about the three titles unveiled by Annapurna Interactive at Tokyo Game Show 2025.

Three exciting indie games revealed by Annapurna Interactive at Tokyo Game Show 2025

D-Topia

The lineup begins with D-Topia, a slow-paced, slice-of-life adventure from developer Marumittu Games.

You take on the role of a young factory worker known as a Facilitator, who lives in a sci-fi utopia of perfection run by AI. Your goal here is not just to fix mechanical problems but also to help residents with their troubles, solve puzzles, and make other tough decisions.

D-Topia launches in 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

People of Note

The whimsy of musicals and turn-based JRPG action comes together in People of Note from developer Iridium Studios. In this game, you get to control a cast of vibrant characters across a musically choreographed narrative. You must create a band of heroes specializing in unique music genres to take on dangerous foes.

People of Note is scheduled to arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms in 2026.

Demi and The Fractured Dream

Demi and The Fractured Dream is set in the fantasy realm of Somnus. In this game, you control a Voidsent called Demi, who is guided by a mysterious voice to travel through ancient kingdoms.

Take on the Accursed Beasts using the powers of the Void to prevent the world from meeting an apocalyptic fate. You can also explore puzzle-filled dungeons, battle foes in action combat, and learn new powers.

Demi and The Fractured Dream is developed by Yarn Owl and will launch in 2026. It will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 systems.

If you are visiting Japan to attend Tokyo Game Show 2025 at Makuhari Messe, Chiba Prefecture, in person, you will be able to go hands-on with these three games from September 25, 2025, to September 28, 2025. Head to the Annapurna Interactive booth in Hall 6, 06-C01, to try out demos for these indies.

