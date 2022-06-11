Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022: What to expect, where to watch, and more

Annapurna Interactive shared a surprise announcement yesterday regarding its showcase for this year in a similar vein to 2021. The publishers have confirmed that the event will be held in July and will have "reveals, announcements, and much more."

Annapurna Interactive has maintained their high standards over the years and is considered one of the top game publishers in the industry. Their oeuvre consists of games that encompass various genres, aesthetics, and narratives that are filled with a unique sense of imagination and creativity.

Their showcase will likely feature the upcoming titles that they have in the pipeline for players to get into.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 is to be held in July

The publisher's announcement came on the Day of the Devs event, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in collaboration with Summer Game Fest. The Day of the Devs event has been a mainstay stage for celebrating the indie genre in the video game industry. Similarly, this year saw a number of exciting projects, along with multiple reveals.

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 will be held on July 28 at 12.00 pm PT / 3.00 pm ET / 8.00 pm BST. They held their first showcase last year, which featured a number of excellent titles, some of which have already been released and a couple that will be released before the next iteration.

The line-up included a number of excellent indie games over the past year like The Artful Escape, an expansion of Outer Wilds, Solar Ash, Neon White, and Stray. The last two are set to be released before the July 28 showcase, with the card shooter Neon White releasing on June 16 and the cyberpunk cat game Stray coming out on July 19.

Annapurna Interactive @A_i STRAY is coming to PS5, PS4, and Steam on July 19. Add it to your PlayStation wishlist: playstation.com/en-us/games/st… STRAY is coming to PS5, PS4, and Steam on July 19. Add it to your PlayStation wishlist: playstation.com/en-us/games/st… https://t.co/27cNyNyS5D

Players have been eagerly waiting for both titles, especially with the latter because of the ginger cat who will play the protagonist in a city populated by robots. Over the years, Annapurna Interactive has been able to provide one intriguing video game after another that has captured players' attention and imagination.

Sportskeeda's reviews of Solar Ash and A Memoir Blue have praised each title for its direction and uniqueness. The upcoming showcase will possibly follow the same length of time as the previous one with announcements and reveals for both new titles and ones that have already been announced.

Annapurna Interactive @A_i Battle your exes, disappoint your parents, find yourself. THIRSTY SUITORS from @OuterloopGames is coming soon to PC - wishlist now on Steam // bit.ly/ThirstySuitors… Battle your exes, disappoint your parents, find yourself. THIRSTY SUITORS from @OuterloopGames is coming soon to PC - wishlist now on Steam // bit.ly/ThirstySuitors… https://t.co/vzGYpubsRT

The teaser trailer shared by Annapurna Interactive played a montage of titles under their banner. The list of upcoming confirmed games for the publisher includes the two mentioned above, Open Roads, Storyteller, Skin Deep, Hindsight, and Thirsty Suitors.

Players can expect to see further details or confirmed release dates for at least some of these projects. They will also be hoping that Annapurna Interactive shows whatever they have been keeping under wraps. The summer of gaming is turning out to be an exciting affair.

