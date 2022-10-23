Anno 1800 headed to PS5 and Xbox Series consoles: Release date, technical test and more

The latest in Ubisoft's overlooked RTS (real-time strategy) series, Anno 1800 is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna platforms. Subtitled "Console Edition", it will be a feature-rich version of the city-builder that will see a tweaked user interface for controller input. This was revealed in a recent blog update amidst new content for the existing PC version.

Anno 1800 @ANNO_EN



If you haven't done so already, check out the full Release Notes here: Game Update 15.1 is now live with several bug fixes and balance changes.If you haven't done so already, check out the full Release Notes here: ubi.li/3LklX Game Update 15.1 is now live with several bug fixes and balance changes.If you haven't done so already, check out the full Release Notes here: ubi.li/3LklX https://t.co/NQDB2om3DR

Anno 1800 is expected to arrive in early 2023 on consoles, and in addition, there will be a technical test for the game on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Anno 1800: Console Edition brings addictive city management to a brand new audience

Anno 1800 @ANNO_EN



Read more on the Anno Union: Welcome to the Age of Airships! Fasten your seatbelts and embark on a new adventure with "Empire of the Skies".Read more on the Anno Union: ubi.li/WFV9Z Welcome to the Age of Airships! Fasten your seatbelts and embark on a new adventure with "Empire of the Skies".Read more on the Anno Union: ubi.li/WFV9Z https://t.co/bOLhn96kSO

Firstly, it should be noted that the Console Edition will only arrive in the form of a base gaming experience, which means no DLC, at least for the launch period. The game has seen a lot of DLC content so far, and while there is no word about it at the moment, fans can likely expect an arrival on consoles down the line. Furthermore, a technical test will be hosted next month in November.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can participate by registering on the official site here. Given how demanding the city-builder can be, this is a good move, especially since Anno 1800 is known to be demanding even on high-end PCs. With this technical test, players can get an early feel of the game while the developers can iron out any pending kinks. The game also has a multiplayer element, allowing over a dozen players in one session, so this is another ideal way of seeing how it holds up.

Do note that registrants for the technical test will have to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement), a contract between Ubisoft and the player, where the latter is not allowed to disclose details about the target product that they have been granted hands-on access to.

What is Anno 1800 about?

Taking place during the Industrial Revolution in the 19th Century, the game features various modes for fans of the genre. In single-player, return to the Old World after your father is accused of treason and try to set things right by establishing economic dominance. The sandbox mode, meanwhile, is similar to single-player but allows custom-tailoring to your experience. The multiplayer mode introduces a competitive flair as players fight for glory. Regardless of what mode players choose, they can expect to spend time brainstorming ideal ways to trade and manage settlements.

So far, Anno 1800 is only available on PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.

