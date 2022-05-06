Arena of Valor International Championship (AIC) 2022: Regions, format, schedule, prize pool, and more

Garena announced that the sixth edition of the Arena of Valor International Championship (AIC) 2022 will be held between June 16 and July 10. The event will be a LAN affair and have a massive prize pool of $2 million.

The top 16 teams from ten regions will battle for the championship crown. The tournament will be played in four stages, i.e., group stage, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

Arena of Valor International Championship 2022 schedule

Group stage: June 16 to June 19

Quarterfinals: June 23 to June 26

Semifinals: July 2 to July 3

Finals: July 10

The group stage will begin on June 16, where the top 16 sides will be divided into four groups, with the top 2 from each group moving to the quarterfinals. A total of eight teams will compete in the double-elimination Bo2 format, which will take place from June 23 to June 26.

Four teams from the quarterfinals will advance to the semifinals that will decide the grand finalists of the championship. The top two sides will compete in the grand finals in the best-of-seven format on June 10.

The AIC 2022 regions (Image via Arena of Valor)

Qualified teams so far

Bacon Time Talon Esports Valencia CF Esports Saigon Phantom V Gaming Team Flash Bikertopia Esports One Team Mad Team Dewa united Nova Esports Kaos Next Ruya Starry Hope

The international championship is one of the most prestigious events of Arena of Valor. The first edition was launched in 2017 and clinched by the Taiwanese team SMG (Still Moving Under Gunfire). The event featured a total prize pool of $510K.

The AIC 2018, a $600K championship, was claimed by JT, while Team Flash won the 2019 edition.

Team Flash is one of the best AoV teams in the world. They were placed third in the AIC 2020, which Mad Team won. Both sides have also made it to the 2022 championship.

Gametube @GametubeI from Thailand crowned champion of Arena of Valor International Championship 2021.

🥇$400K BRU

🥈$200K V Gaming

Buriram United Esports from Thailand crowned champion of Arena of Valor International Championship 2021.

Thai team Buriram United was crowned champion of the AIC 2021, a $1 million event. They defeated Vietnamese roster V Gaming in the grand finals 4-3, taking home $400K as prize money.

However, the side didn't make it to the 2022 championship as they finished third in the AoV Pro Qualifier Thailand.

