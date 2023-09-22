Armored Core 6 server downtime today (September 22): Maintenance schedule for patch 1.03

Armored Core 6 servers will be temporarily going offline today, September 22, 2023, as a part of the maintenance schedule for patch 1.03 which will deployed after downtime ends. While single-player content of the game will be available at this time, players will not be able to boot any multiple features including both 1v1 and 3v3 PvP game modes.

The downtime is expected to be a couple of hours, however, players can expect the maintenance period to extend a bit longer if something goes wrong during the patching process. Hence, if the developers are facing issues with maintenance then play can expect the servers to remain down for a few more hours.

Below is everything you will need to know about Armored Core 6’s maintenance schedule for patch 1.03.

When are the Armored Core 6 servers going offline today (September 22)?

The Armored Core 6 servers will be taken offline today, September 22, 2023, at the following regional timings:

North America: 23:00 PDT (September 21, 2023)

Europe: 08:00 CEST

Japan: 15:00 JST

The servers for each of the regions will be going down at the same time and it will not be a staggered maintenance. During the maintenance period, the single-player content of the game will be available but the multiplayer aspects of the game will not.

When are the Armored Core 6 servers coming back online today (September 22)?

The maintenance period is expected to be around 2 hours according to the official tweet. Hence, players can look forward to seeing the multiplayer features coming back online as well as a new 1.03 patch at the following regional timings:

North America: 01:00 PDT

Europe: 10:00 CEST

Japan: 17:00 JST

What to expect from Armored Core 6 patch 1.03?

Armored Core 6 patch 1.03 is expected to be a rather short one which will be tackling some performance issues with the multiplayer servers. However, the patch might also introduce some balance updates to the game and tinker with some of the more popular mech weapons and armor.

The new update is expected to go live when maintenance is done and the servers are back online again.

