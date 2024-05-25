"As befits a mechanic": Underground Garage dev discusses development, engine change, multiplayer mode, and more

Arriving from the minds at BeardedBrothers, Underground Garage is poised to provide players with "an immersive mechanic simulator experience with a twist of illegal racing." The game's demo is slated to be available at the Steam Next Fest, due to start on June 10 and run until June 17. I got to discuss the game, its developments, and various other things with the devs. Read below to learn more.

Underground Garage dev on multiplayer mechanics, in-depth immersion, and more

In-game screenshot of a tutorial (Image via BeardedBrothers.Games)

Q: Thanks for taking the time to talk with us. Can you please introduce Underground Garage to the readers?

BeardedBrothers: Underground Garage is a mechanic simulation game elaborated with many missions around this topic and a short but engaging story.

Q: How in-depth is Underground Garage and is a technical know-how of car parts necessary to fully enjoy the game?

BeardedBrothers: Each car consists of approximately 130 parts, with engines alone containing around 30 components, not including each individual screw. While having knowledge about cars will significantly enhance your speed during repairs, we have also considered total laymen.

In-game screenshot of tuning cars (Image via BeardedBrothers.Games)

Our tutorial, combined with in-game notifications, will greatly enhance their gameplay and guide them throughout the game.

Q: How does the multiplayer aspect of the game play out?

BeardedBrothers: We are currently still testing the concepts and what we want to offer to the players. It is certain that each player will have their own car in multiplayer mode, and the world will be shared between them.

The game host will decide the current goals of the group, for example, what work will be undertaken.

In-game screenshot (Image via BeardedBrothers.Games)

Q: Can you shed some light regarding what kind of procedurally generated quests players can expect in-game?

BeardedBrothers: From simple repairs/replacements to full car upgrades, we want the player, as befits a mechanic, to have their hands full.

Q: I read that initially the team was developing this on Unity and then later switched to Unreal Engine. What necessitated this move? How different has the experience been between these two?

BeardedBrothers: The transition involved a company-wide engine change, but it positively affected the look of our game. Initially, the team was apprehensive about the change, but after participating in some preparatory workshops, the mood quickly changed to positive.

Q: Other than the engine change, any particular incident that you would like to share with readers from the game’s development?

BeardedBrothers: The arrival of the new version of Unreal 5.4 has certainly caused a bit of a stir in development, but we will only focus on it after we finish the demo version, which we will present at Steam Next Fest.

Q: When is the team aiming for the eventual release of Underground Garage?

In-game world (Image via BeardedBrothers.Games)

BeardedBrothers: We certainly aim to present a demo at Steam Next Fest, as we mentioned in the previous answer. We do not yet have a release date for the more complete version of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback