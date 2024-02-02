Asmongold slams "double standards" in the way people view Harley Quinn's actions against men in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" commented on the controversy surrounding Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. For context, on January 30, 2024, a 21-second clip went viral on X, showcasing Harley Quinn's actions in the game. Netizens on the social media platform voiced their displeasure with the footage, with X user @EndymionYT writing:

"Remember friends, s**ual harassment is fine as long as it's a woman doing it."

While claiming he had "no problem with stuff like this," Asmongold remarked that Harley Quinn's antics in the game showed "double standards." He also said:

"I think it's weird that, like, it seems to me, like, there is an obvious, very clear double standard that people feel like objectifying and invading the personal space of men is acceptable in a way that is not acceptable for women."

Asmongold added:

"And, I think that even if the same type of character like this was doing this to a female, I think that people would be very upset about it. And, actually no, they wouldn't because you would never see it. It would've never existed. I think this is bad!"

"I find it problematic that it's only one-sided" - Asmongold on Harley Quinn's actions in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The discussion started at the 43-minute mark of the livestream when Asmongold reacted to X user @EndymionYT's tweet. After watching the video featuring Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, the Texas-based streamer said:

"I don't really have a problem with stuff like this, but I do have a problem with what seems to be, kind of like, double standards, where it's like - how could you ever have a sympathetic male character do this to a female? Like, do any of you guys think that would ever make it past, like, production? No! I don't think so."

He then commented on "double standards" and "objectification" by citing interviews of celebrities such as Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa:

"I think that there's a really big problem nowadays where... and, you see this, with like, interviews with, you know, popular, hot guys, right? So f**king Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and like, you know, these other guys. And, the double standards of the way that people, you know, objectify them and, I think, invade their personal space. I think it's weird. I've seen interviews with it and I've seen it happen before."

A few moments later, Asmongold highlighted what he deemed a "problematic" aspect of the situation:

"I think that any degree (or) any portrayal of a... actually, let me take a step back. Because not any portrayal. I think a disproportionate portrayal. If you want to portray characters like this, this is totally fine. But, I find it problematic that it's only one-sided. Does that make sense?"

Asmongold is one of Twitch's biggest Just Chatting and gaming content creators.