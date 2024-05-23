Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update patch notes: New cars, events, and more

Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update will introduce a thrilling selection of new vehicles, events, and features. With distinctive decals, players can now race in the Nissan GT-R Neon Edition, McMurtry Spéirling, Maserati GT2, Lotus E-R9, and Aston Martin DB12. The patch will also offer new time-limited events — including the Coastal Cruising TLE and Running Green TLE — as well as unique content like the My Hero Academia collaboration.

All racers can look forward to an exciting summer filled with action-packed car searches and challenges. To guarantee fluid gameplay in the patch, May 29 has been set aside for maintenance.

Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update patch notes include new cars and events

Here are the patch notes as provided by the developers:

New cars in Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update

Lotus E-R9

Lotus E-R9 (Image via Gameloft)

Maserati GT2

Maserati GT2 (Image via Gameloft)

Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12 (Image via Gameloft)

McMurtry Spéirling

McMurtry Spéirling (Image via Gameloft)

Nissan GT-R Neon Edition

Nissan GT-R Neon Edition (Image via Gameloft)

These cars will have an exclusive decal.

Remember that while the Legend Pass offers you the chance to unlock this new car, additional event conditions apply.

SUPERCHARGED SUMMER I in Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update

SUPERCHARGED SUMMER I (Image via Gameloft)

Special events in Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update:

Prepare to be blown away by the seamless mix of explosive acceleration and butter-smooth drifting of the new B-class rank king, the Lotus E-R9! Its Special Event will kick off with a max free try stage of the main car, so anyone can get a feel for it! To progress, you'll need the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta (featured in a parallel key hunt), the McLaren F1 LM, Spania 2015 GTA Spano, Peugeot 9x8, Zenvo TSR-S, and the brand-new Grand Prix car, the Maserati GT2.

The future is now, old Legend! The Faraday Future FFZERO 1 returns with a bang, this time in an Unleashed event!

The Special Hunt format is back, this time with the Glickenhaus 007s! Are your credits ready?

format is back, this time with the ! Are your credits ready? SSC Tuatara Special Event is back! Unlock or level up your owned SSC Tuatara, along with the SE support cars.

is back! Unlock or level up your owned SSC Tuatara, along with the SE support cars. Maserati GT2 will hit the tracks in a dedicated Grand Prix event. Don’t forget that it’s a support car in the Lotus E-R9 SE !

will hit the tracks in a dedicated event. Don’t forget that it’s a support car in the ! The McLaren Speedtail Starway returns!

Time-limited events in Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update:

Kicking off the new season with some light exercise in the Running Green TLE , featuring the Apex AP-0.

, featuring the Cruise in the Porsche 911 GTS Coupé within the Coastal Cruising TLE .

within the . The Dragon Boat TLE returns, featuring the iconic Ferrari F8 Tributo.

returns, featuring the iconic Showcase your skills in the Endurance Showdown TLE in Paris, featuring the Ferrari F50, McLaren GT, and Ford GT .

in Paris, featuring the . Revel in the sunshine for longer than usual in the Summer Solstice TLE !

! The Overclock and Season Showcase TLEs will be present, as always. Remember to collect your Overclock chips!

and will be present, as always. Remember to collect your Overclock chips! Defeat your opponents in the Legend Pass Car TLE Showcase , featuring the sleek Aston Martin DB12 !

, featuring the sleek ! Key/car hunts, in order: Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, Maserati MC12, Mercedes Benz CLK-GTR and Italdesign DaVinci (simultaneous), Aston Martin Victor.

SUPERCHARGED SUMMER II in Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update

Special events in Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update:

A new Special Event for the Nissan GT-R Neon Edition is here to make a splash! The first stage is Max Free Try, so everyone can get a taste of this flashy ride!

for the is here to make a splash! The first stage is Max Free Try, so everyone can get a taste of this flashy ride! The new McMurtry Spéirling will be available through an Unleashed event, having McLaren GT, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Lamborghini Reventón Roadster, and Apex AP-0 as supporting cars. The Apex AP-0 will be featured in a parallel hunt to the Unleashed event, so worry not if you don’t own it yet!

will be available through an Unleashed event, having as supporting cars. The Apex AP-0 will be featured in a parallel hunt to the Unleashed event, so worry not if you don’t own it yet! The Starway rotation will continue with the Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder Event !

rotation will continue with the ! Missed it the first time? The Ferrari 296 GTB Grand Prix will be rerun! Do you have what it takes to win against the competition?

My Hero Academia dedicated Special Event (Image via Gameloft)

PLUS ULTRA! A thrilling, season-long My Hero Academia dedicated Special Event will arrive. It will feature no less than 8 epic decals, including two animated ones! The first 10 stages are free to try, so make sure you play through as much of the event as possible to collect exclusive rewards!

Time-limited events in Asphalt 9 Supercharged Summer update

Formula E is back! The second TLE in the series will kick off the season.

is back! The second TLE in the series will kick off the season. Get your wheels ready! It’s time to Race Across France in the Vision 1789 in Paris .

in the . Setting some time aside from grilling to celebrate the 4th of July in style, with American cars in their dedicated TLE.

in style, with American cars in their dedicated TLE. Celebrate our shared love for gaming in the Gaming Galore TLE ! This one’s dedicated to all the new Legends that are joining us! Numbers Galore is what you’ll say once you see the car list for this Lucky Number 7 TLE!

! This one’s dedicated to all the new Legends that are joining us! Numbers Galore is what you’ll say once you see the car list for this Lucky Number 7 TLE! The Overclock and Season Showcase TLEs will be present, as always. Remember to collect your Overclock chips!

and will be present, as always. Remember to collect your Overclock chips! Test your skills against the best in the Legend Pass Car TLE Showcase !

! Season’s car/key hunts (in order): G lickenhaus 004c, Ferrari Roma, Apex AP-0, Peugeot SR1.

Legendary Hunt: McLaren Artura.

Other

On May 29th, at noon CEST, Asphalt 9: Legends will be undergoing maintenance on the Windows, Xbox, and Steam versions of the game, so please make sure you claim your event rewards before then or they will be lost.

Asphalt 9: Legends will be versions of the game, so please make sure you claim your event rewards before then or they will be lost. All events will end at 11:00 CEST, on the 29th, to ensure all claimable rewards will be available.

