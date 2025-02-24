Assassin's Creed Shadows copies are already in the wild, leaks provide story details

As per a new post on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, Assassin's Creed Shadows is already in possession of gamers due to physical copies being leaked. As such, some users have chosen to share its story and gameplay details to satiate fans' curiosity about the upcoming Ubisoft open-world stealth-action game.

This article explores what's potentially in store for fans of the long-running Asassin's Creed franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers based on leaks. The information herein is subject to change.

Assassin's Creed Shadows physical copies leaked, story and gameplay details divulged

It should be noted that the leaker reportedly played Assassin's Creed Shadows on a PlayStation 5 console in the Performance game mode. While we still do not have the full picture, let's explore the tidbits shared via the Reddit post concerning the plot.

As we know thus far, the game stars two protagonists — the African samurai Yasuke and a female shinobi, Naoe. The game's title card pops up about two hours into the story, where Naoe looks to kill Oda Nobunaga, who Yasuke also served as a retainer.

These leaks paint it as the most ambitious series entry yet (Image via Ubisoft)

This is done to avenge the shinobi's father's death as she is aided by Akechi Mitsuhide, a general under Nobunaga who eventually betrayed the ruler. It also appears players will not be able to switch between characters for the first dozen or so hours — the journey starts with Yasuke and shifts to Naoe about nine hours into the campaign.

Regarding gameplay, it has been favorably compared to PlayStation's Ghost of Tsushima, another open-world title based in historic Japan. The leaker suggests it has a similar feel to Sucker Punch Production's acclaimed 2020 game but with better stealth and an impressive array of "movie-like" motion-captured cutscenes.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will launch on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 20, 2025.

