Assassin's Creed Shadows launches on GeForce Now

In addition to console and PC, Assassin's Creed Shadows has also been released on GeForce Now. Nvidia's popular cloud streaming service is no stranger to seeing Day One arrivals of major games from renowned publishers, and Ubisoft's latest open-world stealth action game is no exception. Fans who do not have a modern PC rig or console to run the game can still enjoy it thanks to cloud streaming.

That said, here's everything fans need to know about Assasssin's Creed Shadows on GeForce Now.

Assassin's Creed Shadows available to play on GeForce Now

Fight through 1500's Japan as either Yasuke or Naoe (Image via Ubisoft)

Players with a GeForce Now Premium (or above) subscription can stream the game from high-end Nvidia PCs on their system, especially if they buy the top-end Ultimate subscription which should run the game easily at 120 FPS on 4K. Additional Nvidia GPU technologies such as Ray Tracing, DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), and Frame Generation can also be used to enhance the experience.

As with other titles on the platform, players will need to purchase and own the game — in this case from either Steam or Ubisoft Connect. They can then proceed to stream the game, which also requires a solid internet connection. Players may want to check out our review of the game before deciding to make a purchase.

All GeForce Now games in March 2025

In addition to AC Shadows, here are all the other games coming to Nvidia's cloud streaming service this week of March 2025:

Wreckfest 2

Aliens: Dark Descent

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Eternal Strands

Fable Anniversary

Motor Town: Behind the Wheel

Nine Sols

Quake Live

Skydrift Infinity

To the Rescue!

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. GeForce Now is on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, and select Smart TVs.

