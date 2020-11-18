Assassin's Creed Valhalla becomes the biggest game launch in the series' history

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was one of the most hyped titles from Ubisoft in years, and after the series had gone in a bold new direction, fans were cautiously optimistic.

The general feeling surrounding Assassin's Creed, post Unity and Syndicate was that the series had sort of run into a creative rut, despite being appreciated by its core fanbase. However, to the larger audience, Assassin's Creed had begun to lose some of its earlier shine.

With Origins, Ubisoft decided to reinvent the franchise and make Assassin's Creed a true RPG experience. With an adequate start in Origins, the formula was polished further in Odyssey.

Now, it seems like Ubisoft has finally found the right balance with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, according to the French publisher, making for the biggest game launch in the series' history.

In a press release by Ubisoft, the publisher announced that their newest offering in the now open-world RPG franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, has gotten off to a great start.

The numbers suggest that the game has managed to sell better than any other game in the series in the given time. The game was released approximately a week ago, on the 10th of November.

Whether the game will be able to ride this wave of momentum post-launch and possibly even become the biggest game in the series' history is yet to be seen. Ubisoft has major plans for the game post-launch, with the Roadmap promising more content to the game in the upcoming months.

Ubisoft also released some great statistics from Assassin's Creed Valhalla of the players' achievements in the game till this point.