Assassin's Creed Valhalla to finally get level scaling feature eight months after launch

Ubisoft's latest entry to the Assassin's Creed franchise, Valhalla, has been getting a lot of post-launch love from its developers. Following the release of the first post-launch DLC "Wrath of the Druids," Ubisoft will be releasing an update next week with a much-requested feature. Level scaling will soon be a part of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, allowing players to choose exactly how they want to play and progress through the game. The news was confirmed by Ubisoft's official Assassin's Creed handle on Twitter today.

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from 'off' to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021

Packaged as part of the July 27th update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Level Scaling will have a profound impact on how the game is played. Ubisoft's official description for level scaling is as follows:

"Allows choosing the level of scaling for territory and enemies to provide more balanced or challenging experience. For those who want to feel the evolution of their character and crush their enemies, scaling is turned off, enemies spawn exactly as prescribed in the region description."

What this essentially means is that players can choose to allow enemies to adapt their HP and strength based off of their own progression. This now means that traveling through a low-level area won't be easy, as the enemies will now match the player's stats to make for a tougher experience.

Players have five choices when it comes to level scaling:

Default

Off

Constant

Harder

Nightmarish

Ubisoft has yet to provide detailed patch notes for the July 27th update for Assassins' Creed Valhalla, but their target list for the update is still available. Here's everything Ubisoft plans to accomplish in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest update:

Mastery Challenge

Eivor remains stuck in animation after interacting with the first shrine

Workaround: Reload latest manual / quick save.

Main Quests

The Abbot’s Gambit – Cannot interact with NPCs in the Inn.

Workaround: NPC will become available after performing a save/load or advancing the time via Mediation

World events or side activities-related issues:

The Banshee World Event: Cannot be started or completed

Workaround : Leave the area (around 100m) and come back

: Leave the area (around 100m) and come back Saint Faith – NPC doesn’t interact with Eivor

Wrath of The Druids – Expansion 1

Courting the Kings:

Unable to collect the prison key

Unable to collect King’s Pass

General Issues:

Ostara items missing following Title Update 1.2.2.1

Cannot summon Synin – Workaround: Select a new raven at the aviary in your settlement.

Select a new raven at the aviary in your settlement. [NEW] Only receiving silver from smaller chests since Title Update 1.2.2

[NEW] Unable to interact with customized controller setup / Mastery Challenge

Workaround : Reset schemes to default

: Reset schemes to default Workaround 2: Reassign the interaction button with another one that is not used for other direction actions.

