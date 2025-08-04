Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack release date announced

The Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack is set to arrive on PC and consoles on November 13, 2025, as announced by publisher Koei Tecmo. These will not be mere repackaging of the games, however, as a bunch of new content and quality-of-life additions are also included in the mix.

Here's everything to know about Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack and its contents. Read on to know more.

Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack: Platforms, content, and more

The Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack bundle will be launched worldwide on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms, allowing series fans across those platforms to return to any of the previously released titles they may have missed. That said, here are all the games included in this bundle:

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX

Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX

Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX

These games were originally released in 2019, 2021, and 2023, respectively, following the adventures of the titular protagonist Ruza and her adventures in the beloved JRPG saga from Koei Tecmo. The DX label next to each title signifies that they are feature-complete renditions of each game, packed with all base game and DLC content, such as recipes, maps, and more.

Furthermore, each game will get never-before-seen content exclusive to this package, including new characters, new side story content for specific party members, new areas, and previously free and paid costumes. Here is a rundown:

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX:

New characters: Kilo Shiness, Agatha Harmon, Romy Vogel

Kilo Shiness, Agatha Harmon, Romy Vogel Side stories: Bos Brunnen, Kilo Shiness

Bos Brunnen, Kilo Shiness New content: New story arc leading to the start of Atelier Ryza 2

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX:

New characters: Lila Decyrus, Empel Vollmer

Lila Decyrus, Empel Vollmer Side stories: Lila Decyrus, Empel Vollmer

Lila Decyrus, Empel Vollmer New content: Two new maps, additional events, Fi support unit in-and-out of battle

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX:

New characters: Serri Glaus, Clifford Diswell, Kilo Shiness

Serri Glaus, Clifford Diswell, Kilo Shiness Side Stories: Serri Glaus, Clifford Diswell

Serri Glaus, Clifford Diswell New content: New Kilo event, new Storm Monster mount to help gather resources when exploring

As is evident, some playable characters introduced in Atelier Ryza 1 and 2 DX will also be playable in Atelier Ryza 3 DX. Furthermore, there is a new Custom Combat mode letting players take on any Monsters they wish to fight in custom battles.

Lastly, all games will be available to purchase separately from the Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack, and returning players will get exclusive items for having save files from the original games.

Read More: Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key review

