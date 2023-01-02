Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: Expected release date, gameplay, story, and more

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is one of the most-anticipated releases in 2023, with Ubisoft planning quite an ambitious project based on James Cameron’s hit movie franchise.

The title has been in development for quite some time now. It was initially announced almost five years ago, with it only receiving a proper trailer in Ubisoft Forward in the summer of 2022.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley Ubisoft plans to ship the following games by March 31, 2023:



- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

There has been no substantial news on the title thus far, and neither have the developers provided an official release window for it. However, community speculations put the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release window somewhere between April 2023 and March 2024.

But, as there has hardly been any other news or development around the game, it’s also very likely that the release might be pushed back further. However, if things go smoothly on the development side, many feel that Ubisoft’s upcoming title will have its launch sometime in the fall of 2023.

How will Avatar Frontiers of Pandora play out?

As mentioned, there really has not been much news or development from Ubisoft’s side when it comes to Avatar Frontiers of Pandora apart from a small snippet during the Ubisoft Forward during the summer of 2022.

The small snippet provided fans with some of the earliest glimpses of gameplay that one can expect from the title when it officially drops. While they are cinematic camera shots, it will be quite interesting to learn that the title will most likely feature a first-person open-world action-adventure instead of boasting third-person gameplay.

This is what has made many in the community quite curious as to the type of combat experience one can expect from the title as they venture into and explore the vast world of Pandora.

In the narrative, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is set to revolve around a standalone story where players will get to play as Na’vi and embark on their journey to explore the Western Frontier.

The Western Front is not something that was previously dealt with in the James Cameron movies. It’s a completely new area that the game will be looking to tackle, and it’s more than likely to boast a story that is quite far removed from what has been dealt with in the motion pictures thus far.

Players will also get to encounter and interact with new characters in the Avatar Frontier of Pandora as they look to push back against the colonizing forces of the RDA. The game's goal will be to defeat the invaders and protect Pandora's natural ecosystem.

Hopefully, Ubisoft will be providing more information on the title in the coming months.

