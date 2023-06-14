Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order guide - editions, prices, platforms and more

Developed by Ubisoft, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is perhaps one of the most anticipated open-world shooter games. It promises to deliver an unforgettable journey through Pandora's vibrant and dangerous world. Set in a time when the mysterious Na’vi clan is fighting for its survival, the title promises to immerse you into an epic conflict, offering a unique blend of exploration, breathtaking visuals, and intense storytelling.

With its release date set for December 7, 2023, now is the perfect time to delve into the pre-order details and secure a copy for yourself.

How to pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

To ensure you don’t miss out on the action, pre-ordering Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the best way to secure a copy and access exclusive bonuses. Ubisoft has introduced four different editions to choose from, each offering its own set of additional rewards and content.

If you choose to pre-order the title from Amazon and the Ubisoft store, you’ll receive one exclusive Character Cosmetic Set, and one Premium Weapon Skin.

As of now, you can pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PC via the Ubisoft store, on Xbox and PS5 via the Amazon Store. You can also pre-order the title from the Microsoft store, if you wish to play it on the Xbox Series X/S. Lastly, PS5 users can also opt to pre-order at the official PlayStation Store.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora editions and prices

Pre-order at the Ubisoft store to get exclusive bonuses and rewards (Image via Ubisoft)

1) Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 USD, which includes the base game and can be pre-ordered for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

2) Gold Edition

The Gold Edition is priced at $109.99 USD, and offers the base game along with exclusive digital extras. These include:

Season Pass: Gain access to two upcoming DLC story packs and their additional content.

Gain access to two upcoming DLC story packs and their additional content. Bonus Mission: Dive deeper into the conflict with an additional mission for extended gameplay.

Dive deeper into the conflict with an additional mission for extended gameplay. Resistance Banshee Mount: Traverse the landscape with a unique Banshee skin and an exclusive mount.

Traverse the landscape with a unique Banshee skin and an exclusive mount. Resistance Equipment Pack: Equip yourself with a character gear set and a powerful weapon for enhanced combat.

3) Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition is available at $129.99 USD. The bonuses in the Ultimate Edition includes:

All rewards and bonuses from the Gold Edition.

Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack: Customize your character with a cosmetic set and a premium weapon skin.

Customize your character with a cosmetic set and a premium weapon skin. Sarentu Hunter Equipment Pack: Equip yourself with a character gear set and a unique weapon to dominate the battlefield.

4) Collector’s Edition

For devoted fans looking for a comprehensive Avatar experience, the Collector’s Edition priced at $229.99 USD, is the way to go. This edition incorporates exclusive physical as well as digital content. They are listed below:

All rewards and bonuses from the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition.

35 cm statue of the main protagonist

128-page art book that shows the game intricate designs and concepts.

A Resistance field themed notebook

Detailed blueprint of the AMP suit

Set of three Lithographs to adorn your walls.

Pre-order Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

