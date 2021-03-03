Bacon Time announces its entry into PUBG Mobile Esports by signing 4 former RRQ players

After teasing their PUBG Mobile roster announcement for a week, Bacon Time, a popular Arena of Valor team from Thailand, finally released the information and signed former players from RRQ Athena and Power888 KPS for the upcoming Pro League.

A few days ago, the popular Thai gaming organization RRQ Athena released four players from its roster. Since then, fans have been eager to know which team the released players will join.

The announcement came through Bacon Time's social media handles.

Bacon Time PUBG Mobile Roster for 2021 Esports season:

1. Bacon Time D2E- Bawonchai Han - Fragger

2. Bacon Time Earnny- Wachirawit Ramangkool - Fragger

3. Bacon Time Beer 11- Pheeraphol Phumrat - Fragger

4. Bacon Time Senior- Navin Phrompitak - Support

5. Bacon Time Ices- Atsawayut Aueafueaphan - Fragger

Advertisement

6.Mickie - Coach

7. Mice - Analyst

The roster has been played together in many tournaments. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the new organization.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand Season 3:-

Following PMCO Thailand 2021 Spring Split, amateur and semi-pro teams from the country battled each other.

PUBG Mobile Esports is organizing the country's ultimate tournament, i.e., the PMPL Thailand S3.

The top four qualified teams from PMCO Thailand finals 2021 will battle against sixteen invited teams for the title and massive prize pool.

PUBG Mobile Thailand has also announced the entry of five new teams that will take part in the PMPL Thailand S3:

1. MS Chonburi

2. Bacon Time

3. Team Flash

4. The Infinity

5. Magic Esports

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 Thailand

The first season of the PMPL Thailand was scheduled from February 14th to March 29th last year. The six-week-long league stage was won by RRQ Athena, while Illuminate the Murder emerged victorious in the finals.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand

The regular season for the second iteration of the PMPL Thailand was played from August 10th to September 20th and was claimed by Power888KPS. Team Secret Thailand (Secret Jin) surprised everyone to claim the finals trophy.

Thailand is one of the most competitive regions in the PUBG Mobile Esports circuit. After so many transfers and signings, it will be interesting to see how the tournament fares.