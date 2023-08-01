Baldur's Gate 3 Twitch drops program - Dates, rewards, and more

With Baldur's Gate 3's global launch approaching, developers Larian Studios have announced a Twitch Drops program for the community. The upcoming program will feature an exclusive piece of camp clothing set which will be equipable for free within the game. The developers have also handed out all the details players need to earn this reward.

After several years in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 will be coming on August 3 to PCs worldwide. PlayStation 5 players will be able to join the experience on September 6.

That said, both sets of users can earn the upcoming Twitch Drops rewards even if they don't own a copy of the title. Players will have to follow a few sets of instructions to earn the rewards.

Baldur's Gate 3 Twitch Drops event dates

The first Twitch Drops events for the game nearly run for two weeks. It commences on August 4 at 9 am PDT/4 pm UTC and ends at the same time on August 17.

Players will have plenty of time to earn the Camp clothes set, which has four different parts:

Chatterbox's Tabard

Streamhopper Loafers

Periwinkle Undergarments

Channeler's Trunks

While other camp clothes will be available within the game, this set is exclusive to the upcoming drops campaign. There will be no other way to obtain this particular item, according to the information by Larian Studios.

How to get the Twitch Drops?

You will have to complete certain steps to get the rewards. As mentioned earlier, owning a copy of the game isn't required, so if you get the drops now, you can still activate it later.

You'll need a Twitch account, for starters.

Between the applicable dates, you'll need to watch at least two hours of Baldur's Gate 3 stream (you don't need to do it all at once or on the same channel).

Once you complete the requirement, you'll get the Camp clothes set.

You'll now have to link your Twitch account with a Larian account (this is quite beneficial as you'll also need a Larian account to enable cross-progression).

Once done, all the Twitch drops rewards will be associated with the linked Larian account. When you use it to sign-in in Baldur's Gate 3, you will find the camp clothes in the inventory.

Do note that there's an expiry period if you don't add the rewards to your Larian account. The drops will expire seven days after receiving it in your Twitch account.