Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden release details revealed at Summer Game Fest

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden's developers, Don't Nod — the studio behind games like Vampyr, Life is Strange, and Remember Me — showcased brand new gameplay for their title during Summer Game Fest 2023. Unfortunately, the developers didn't offer a specific release date for this title at that event. However, they did confirm the title is going to be released in 2023.

The new trailer showcases hunters Antea and Red fighting against a horde of undead to protect the living, or at least what's left of them. However, the skirmish soon turns fatal as Antea is consumed by specters turning into one of the ghostly apparitions.

The game seems to feature many elements from Don't Nod's previous games, including the newer Life is Strange titles, as well as this studio's action-adventure/ horror-themed Vampyr. That said, here's everything you need to know about Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden available for pre-order starting today

The game is going live for pre-order on all platforms later today, June 9, featuring an exclusive pre-order bonus: the Wanderer Set DLC. This includes:

Wanderer outfit

Cortador and Ascua (fabled weapons from a long lost)

It should be mentioned that the game's pre-order DLC is exclusively cosmetic and does not offer any gameplay benefit apart.

Which platforms will Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden available be on?

Don't Nod's upcoming single-player action role-playing game will be available on all current-generation consoles. This includes the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (exclusively via Steam).

While Don't Nod is yet to disclose any details on the pre-orders, it can be speculated that this game will be offered in multiple editions.

The details regarding its different versions will be made available as soon as the pre-orders go live on all platforms.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a fascinating new game that looks quite promising. Given it is coming from the creative minds behind some of the best single-player narrative experiences, this title has a high chance of featuring an engaging and immersive story on top of its visceral as well as challenging combat system.

